Raila Odinga’s funeral schedule: Public viewing, state ceremony & burial [Full Details]

Kenya will this week bid farewell to former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, with a series of state-organised events honouring his life and legacy.

According to his last wishes, Odinga wanted his body to be interred within 72 hours of his death, which the family and the government plan to fulfil.

According to the official programme seen by the news desk, the late opposition leader’s body is scheduled to arrive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 8:30 a.m., where President William Ruto and other top government officials will receive it.

The casket bearing the remains of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in India

Public Viewing at Parliament

Following the arrival, members of the public will have an opportunity to pay their respects during a public viewing at Parliament Buildings from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the same day.

The event is expected to attract thousands of mourners from across the country, reflecting Odinga’s decades-long influence in Kenyan politics.

Raila Odinga delivers a tribute during the burial of former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel on September 5, 2025

State Funeral at Nyayo Stadium

A state funeral service will be held on Friday , October 17, 2025, at Nyayo National Stadium.

The event will bring together leaders from within Kenya and across Africa to honour the man hailed as one of the continent’s foremost champions of democracy.

President William Ruto condoles with Ida Odinga at Raila Odinga's residence in Karen

Final Journey to Nyanza

On Saturday, October 18, 2025, the body will be flown to Kisumu, where residents will pay their last respects during a public viewing at Jomo Kenyatta Sports Grounds.

Burial in Bondo

The final burial ceremony will take place on Sunday, October 19, 2025, in Bondo, Siaya County. The service will be conducted by the Anglican Church of Kenya, marking the end of a historic chapter in Kenya’s political story.