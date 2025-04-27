Raila’s secret to a lasting marriage & tips from 51 years of marriage to Ida

Raila Odinga has opened up on his secret to a lasting marriage, drawing from his 51-year-old marriage to Mama Ida Odinga that continues to stand.

The former Prime Minister who married Ida in 1973 reflected on his experience, sharing tips that young couples should embrace.

The ODM party leader who graced the traditional wedding of former Roads Minister Franklin Bett’s daughter, Becky Bett emphasised that for a marriage to last long, there should be no leader.

He explained that true partnership and mutual respect is a key component in successful marriages similar to his.

You will be here and there is no leader in marriage. You are partners, and you are equal partners. There’s nobody who’s a leader and nobody who is being led

What makes a marriage stand

Drawing from his experience, Raila acknowledged that marriage comes with its fair share of challenges.

Handling the challenges require couples to work together in an environment in which theire is mutual respect with both parties valuing and honouring their union.

“But there will be a lot more challenges, and those challenges you’ll be able to manage if you respect each other and work together. That would be my advice to you today,” he added.

Raila's take on where many couples go wrong

Raila noted that many couples go wrong when they allow issues of equality and leadership to sneak into their unions, advising that equality is the way to go.

According to him, one partner assuming a dominant role is recipe for challenges in marriage as both must work as equals.

The reason why some of the marriages get into difficulties is because somebody tells you that you are a leader, you’re leading your wife.

A wife is an equal person and a grown-up just like you, mentally gifted just like you. Why do you want to be the one leading her?

He added that true partnership forms the foundation on which achievements are made in marriages where couples not only share responsibilities, but also support each other in attaining their goals and in raising a family.

“You will be there as a partner. Then you will be able to raise a family together. I want to tell you that two years ago, my wife Ida and I celebrated our golden anniversary — 50 years together. And I said on that occasion that if I had the opportunity again, I would still say yes,” Raila remarked, adding that not many can give the same testimony as some are filled with regrets over their choice of partner.

Raila met Ida at the University of Nairobi where she was a student at the time, with the former working in the university’s department of engineering.