Ruto issues directives that will define Raila Odinga’s farewell

President William Ruto has announced the death of Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, describing him as “a fearless freedom fighter, a patriot of uncommon courage, and one of Africa’s greatest sons.”

In a televised address from State House on Wednesday afternoon, President Ruto said Odinga, 80, died in Kochi, India, after suffering a heart attack while undergoing treatment.

“It is with deep sorrow that I inform the nation of the passing on of the Right Honourable Raila Amolo Odinga, our former Prime Minister, Kenya’s foremost statesman and one of Africa’s greatest sons,” the President said.

President William Ruto condoles with Ida Odinga at Raila Odinga's residence in Karen

Earlier in the day, President Ruto visited Odinga’s residence in Karen, Nairobi, to condole with the family before his public address.

Photos released by State House showed the President and First Lady Rachel Ruto with Mama Ida Odinga and other family members.

Seven days of national mourning

The President declared seven days of national mourning, during which the national flag will fly at half-mast across the country and in all Kenyan missions abroad.

He also announced that all public engagements have been suspended to allow the nation to reflect on Odinga’s life and legacy.

“Our former Prime Minister shall be accorded a state funeral with all attendant honours,” Ruto said, adding that a committee co-chaired by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga will coordinate funeral arrangements.

Repatriation from India

President Ruto confirmed that the Government of India has offered to assist in repatriating Odinga’s remains to Kenya.

A delegation led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and including Cabinet Secretaries Hassan Joho, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Minority Leader Junet Mohammed, and members of the Odinga family, will depart for India.

A legacy of courage and democracy

In his eulogy, President Ruto hailed Odinga as “a giant of democracy” whose name would remain etched in Kenya’s history.

“He endured detention and persecution so that this nation might know and enjoy democracy,” Ruto said.

He championed reforms that gave birth to the rights and freedoms we hold dear today.

Odinga, who served as Prime Minister between 2008 and 2013, was a key figure in Kenya’s push for multiparty democracy and constitutional reform.

“In his passing, we have lost a unifier who sought peace and unity above power and self-gain,” the President said.