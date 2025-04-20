Raila vs Gachagua: Coincidences in security concerns, timelines & responses

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua holds the record for being the politician whose events have been disrupted the most by goons in recent days, making him have a well-founded fear for his life and blame authorities.

Despite the numerous attacks, some of which have been well-documented in the media, nothing much has come out of the same with the usual tough talk from authorities including Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen remaining just that: Talk with no action as the cycle of chaos continues.

When Gachagua penned a lengthy statement detailing his plight earlier this week, the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja responded swiftly telling him to report to the nearest police station for assistance like any other Kenyan.

On Saturday, April 19, 2025, Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohammed Amin told Gachagua to report to the nearest police station for assistance.

A look at history indicates that Raila Odinga expressed fears over his life, alleging an assassination attempt on July 7, 2023 as well as in March of the same year when his car was shot at with seven live bullets.

At the time, Gachagua was the second in command with access to all state security organs and Odinga’s concerns were simply brushed aside as a bitter loser out to cause chaos and sabotage the government.

Gachagua also claimed that the withdrawal of his security detail as an attempt to instill fear and expose him to possible harm.

This rings a bell with similar claims made by the former Prime Minister and several Azimio la Umoja principals and Gachagua was on the front line issuing remarks that appeared to celebrate the withdrawal of Odinga’s security detail.

Making it clear that Odinga is an ordinary Kenyan who should retire peacefully, Gachagua appeared to confirm that he had a hand and influence in the move, promising to restore them if he (Odinga) behaves.

Since I have not seen a commitment that you denounce violence and give Kenyans a commitment that you will not go back to the streets those policemen will stay on standby. If for the next 2-3 months you are of good behaviour and there are no demonstrations or chaos we shall return those (police)men to guard you

Little did he know that a few months down the line, he would find himself on the other end of the stick and is not enjoying it going by his lamentations.

Gachagua & the goons: Timelines of attacks

Gachagua has found himself in a place where he did not imagine he would find himself when President William Ruto was declared the winner of the 2022 Presidential contest.

Chaos orchestrated by goons have been a frequent companion at his events and despite the same being well documented, the wheels of justice and truth are yet to turn.

This makes him believe that well connected individuals in the government have a hand in the chaos, with security bosses also involved in the scheme.

Here are some attacks that he cited in his recent letter to security chiefs in the country.

November 28, 2024: A gang of rowdy youth storm a funeral service attended by Gachagua in Limuru. He is forced to take cover and flee with his vehicle damaged in the chaos that also left the bereaved family counting more losses with the events company slapping them with a bill to replace chairs and equipment damaged in the melee.

28 December 2024: A teargas cannister is thrown at the dais where politicians allied to Gachagua were addressing a gathering in Shamata in Nyandarua, with the former DP seated.

18 January 2025: A prayer rally organised at Kamukunji grounds in yeri is stormed by rowdy youth who accompanied former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga. Pastor Dorcas Rigathi forced to flee, with Gachagua skipping the event citing intelligence reports on planned chaos.

23 March 2025: Criminal gangs visit ACK St Peters Cathedral in Nyeri where Gachagua was attending a service, causing chaos and roughing up faithfulls. Gachagua accuses the police of being complicit in the chaos, claiming they watched idly and failed to act during the melee that saw him holed up in the church until calm returned.

March 29 2025: Naivasha turns into a battleground as chaos break out during a visit by Gachagua. He claims police clobbered residents, teargased them and thwarted any attempts for an organic crowd to listen to him. His motorcade is trailed all the way to Mai Mahiu where he claims similar events unfolded allegedly perpetrated by the police.