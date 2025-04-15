Gachagua makes 6 demands to Police IG as he to alleges assassination plot

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has issued a scathing letter to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, alleging a series of assassination attempts, targeted harassment, and security failures against him, his family, and his supporters.

In the strongly worded letter dated April 15, 2025, Gachagua accused the police IG of perpetuating “crime and violence” and being complicit in what he describes as a “deliberate and coordinated campaign” to endanger his life.

The former DP claims the withdrawal of his security detail was part of a conspiracy to expose him to attacks by “organised criminal gangs in cohort with the police.”

“You withdrew my security in a clear thought-out scheme... to make me vulnerable to organized criminal gangs,” Gachagua wrote, warning that should anything happen to him or his family, IG Kanja would be held personally responsible.

Series of Attacks

Gachagua outlined at least ten incidents between November 2024 and April 2025, which he says illustrate a pattern of politically motivated violence and intimidation. These include:

November 28, 2024 – A funeral in Limuru allegedly disrupted by criminal gangs who damaged vehicles and attacked mourners.

December 28, 2024 – An alleged assassination attempt during a gathering in Shamata, Nyandarua County, involving tear gas thrown by police.

January 18, 2025 – An attack at a Nyeri prayer rally where his spouse, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, had to be evacuated due to violence.

March 23, 2025 – Violence reported at ACK St. Peter’s Cathedral in Nyeri during a church service he attended.

April 6, 2025 – Chaos at PCEA Kasarani East Parish after armed gangs stormed the premises as he worshipped.

In each case, Gachagua alleges that police either failed to act or were directly complicit in the disruptions.

He also claims to be under constant surveillance by the National Intelligence Service (NIS), citing a December 2024 incident where he was allegedly tailed by an NIS vehicle with a fake license plate.

He further stated that his homes and properties have been marked for attacks by individuals known to security agencies.

Warning of Unrest

Gachagua, who was removed from office in 2024 through what he describes as a “sham impeachment,” claims the attacks are politically motivated and orchestrated by those aligned with the current administration.

“You dine in the oligarchy and anarchism of the current unpopular regime,” he wrote in the letter, suggesting that state institutions are being weaponised against him.

The former DP warned of potential political instability if the situation escalates, invoking Kenya’s 2007 post-election violence as a historical parallel.

“Might anything happen to me or my family, this country will fall into unspeakable violence you can only imagine leading to political instability and breakdown of law and order,” he cautioned.

Demands for Action

In his letter, Gachagua issued six demands to the Inspector General, including:

Immediate arrest and prosecution of those responsible for attacks.

Restoration of his personal security.

Provision of security during public gatherings he attends.

Protection of his homes and property.

An end to NIS surveillance of him and his family.

Cessation of police interference with peaceful citizen gatherings.

The former DP concluded by holding IG Kanja personally accountable for any future harm inflicted on him, asserting that Kenya remains a constitutional democracy and “the rule of law cannot be applied selectively.”

Government Response Pending

As of the time of publication, the National Police Service had not publicly responded to the claims.