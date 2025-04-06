Gunshots fired at church where Gachagua is worshipping, here is all we know

PCEA Kasarani East Parish turned into a battleground on Sunday morning as security officers linked to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s took on goons who stormed the church.

Reports indicate that the rowdy youth stormed the church allegedly demanding cash payments to be part of the congregation at the event that was attended by Gachagua.

Like a swarm of bees, the youth descended on the church, braking chairs used by congregants and hurling them during the chaos that lasted several minutes.

A section of the congregation scampered for safety while others stood their ground, ostensibly to protect the church property, the clergy and a section of guests.

It is not clear who mobilised them.

The youth gained entry into the church and broke chairs used by the congregants during the service.

The goons were mainly dressed in military fatigues and combat gear, raising fears about their intention.

Goons dressed in uniform

The standoff forced the organisers of the event to momentarily stop the service as some of the congregants were forced to scamper for safety following the standoff.

Videos of the chaos show the goons dressed in what looks like combat gear and military fatigues, raising speculation that this was a well-planned attack with the perpetrators even given uniform and sticks that they were seen carrying.

Reports indicate that a vehicle belonging to Gachagua was stoned in the ensuing chaos which saw the service halted momentarily.

Gunshots fired

Gunshots filled the air as security officers associated with the leaders present moved in to repel the marauding goons.

The video shows Gachagua seated on the main dais, following the events that unfolded with no visible signs of presence of the National Police Service (NPS) officers in the vicinity.

The presiding Bishop of the church spoke strongly against the chaos visited on the church, noting that it is an infringement on the freedom of worship and disgrace to the house of God .

We have freedom of worship in Kenya, and the Constitution guarantees that you can visit any part of the country.

Goons, chaos & money

A sad reality of Kenyan politics is that politicians have frequently turned to goons-mostly youthful Kenyans from poverty-stricken backgrounds.

Taking advantage of their desperation in an economy where jobs are hard to come by, politicians have in the past used them to cause chaos with accusations and counter-accusations flying in the air from rival camps.