Ruto: All remaining county functions to be transferred from national government

President William Ruto has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to fully devolving functions to counties, announcing plans to finalise the transfer of all outstanding county roles.

Speaking at the 11th National and County Governments Coordinating Summit held at State House, Nairobi, the President emphasised the need for a collaborative and efficient devolution process as a cornerstone of Kenya’s socio-economic transformation.

“Devolution is not just a policy; it represents the aspirations of our people and is a transformative pillar of governance,” President Ruto said.

He assured that the remaining county functions would be transferred promptly, alongside the requisite resources, as part of the government’s commitment to empowering counties.

The President noted that the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC) has completed the unbundling and delineation of functions and will oversee the allocation of budgetary resources for these roles in the next fiscal year.

Achievements and Challenges in Devolution

President Ruto highlighted the progress made under the devolved system despite financial constraints. Key achievements include:

Food Security: Over 7 million bags of subsidised fertilizer have been distributed, resulting in increased food production and reduced reliance on imports.

Affordable Housing: 124,000 housing units are under development, with the target set at 840,000 units over the next four years.

Universal Health Coverage: The Taifa Care program is addressing gaps in healthcare access.

Digital Economy: Youth programs have created over 180,000 online jobs, with projections of generating over 1 million jobs within three years.

Challenges

However, challenges such as high public debt, delays in disbursing funds to counties, and inefficiencies in revenue utilisation remain significant hurdles.

The President acknowledged the frustration caused by financial delays but urged patience as measures are taken to stabilise the economy and ensure timely revenue disbursement.

Strengthening Intergovernmental Collaboration

President Ruto stressed the importance of interdependence between national and county governments, calling for enhanced consultation and cooperation.

He highlighted initiatives such as the establishment of intergovernmental structures, including the IGRTC and County Assemblies Forum, to foster coordination and resolve disputes amicably.

“We must prioritise alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to save time and resources and build mutual trust,” he added.

The Summit also saw discussions on amending the Intergovernmental Relations Act and the Public Financial Management Act to strengthen the framework for collaboration.

Concluding his address, President Ruto reiterated his administration's unwavering support for devolution, describing it as fundamental to Kenya’s stability and development.

“Devolution is here to stay. It is our shared responsibility to ensure it delivers for the people of Kenya effectively, efficiently, and accountably,” he affirmed.