Ruto appoints Raila as special envoy and assigns first crucial mission

President William Ruto has appointed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as Kenya's special envoy to South Sudan.

This follows the arrest of South Sudan's First Vice President and opposition leader Riek Machar, along with his wife, Interior Minister Angelina Teny. Odinga is expected to travel to Juba on Friday to help prevent further escalation of tensions.

Machar, who leads the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO), was arrested on Wednesday. His residence had been surrounded by security forces loyal to President Salva Kiir for several days.

Reports indicate that heavily armed security personnel stormed Machar’s home, disarmed his bodyguards, and placed him and his wife under house arrest. His aides and security personnel were also taken into custody. The charges against him remain unclear, according to his team.

The SPLM-IO has condemned the arrest, calling it a violation of the 2018 Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has warned that the country is at risk of sliding back into widespread conflict.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), which brokered the peace deal, has also expressed concern, stating that if the situation is not contained, it could lead to the collapse of the transitional government and a return to full-scale war.

The United States Bureau of African Affairs has urged President Kiir to reverse his actions.

Kenya, known for its role in past South Sudan peace negotiations, responded swiftly by appointing Odinga as a mediator. President Ruto confirmed his decision on social media, stating that he had consulted Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed before making the appointment.

Odinga’s mission is to engage with the parties involved, de-escalate tensions, and report back on the situation.

The African Union (AU) has also taken action, with its chairperson, Mahmud Ali Youssu,f announcing the deployment of the AU Panel of the Wise.

The panel is chaired by retired Kenyan judge Effie Owuor, who was the country's first female state counsel, senior magistrate, high court judge, and appeals court judge.