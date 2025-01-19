Ruto fires back after Uhuru passionately urged Gen Zs to fight for their rights

In an apparent response to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and retired President Uhuru Kenyatta who passionately urged Kenyan youth to fight for their rights and the good of the country, President William Ruto has fired back with a challenge to political leaders.

Ruto noted that political leaders should stop inciting the youth to violence, noting that their focus should be the creation of opportunities for Kenya’s youth and encourage the country’s youth to seize opportunities provided by the government.

The president who spoke during a church service in Bungoma added that any leader inciting the youth to violence is an enemy of progress and responsible for the country’s slow progress.

These young people of Kenya don't need violence, they don't need confrontation. They want opportunities, jobs to engage in business [and] that is what we should be doing as leaders instead of inciting them to violence, destruction and many things that will not solve their problem and the problem in the country.

Ruto on what political leaders should focus on

He asserted that his present focus is availing opportunities for Kenyans in various areas, adding that the insults from his critics will not deter him in his quest for a better Kenya.

There are opportunities in labour migration, ICT hubs, housing, and agriculture. So plan yourself accordingly with these opportunities and your life will progress,"

Do not worry about those hurling insults because they do not have an alternative plan. But Kenya will move forward. You can take that assurance from me.

Wave of criticism and protests

Ruto has faced a wave of criticism both online and offline with Kenyans taking him to task over various issues in the country.

Political leaders have also weighed in, encouraging the youth not to relent in holding the government accountable.

Most recently, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta implored the youth to remain fearless in their quest for a better Kenya.

Fight for your rights, don’t allow your hard-earned money to be taken away. Don’t allow it. Everything is worth fighting for. If you don’t fight for it, you should not complain when it is taken away.

Be fearless people, even Kibathi was detained and released and life continued. Don’t be afraid. It is our time (older generation) to rest and you continue the fight. You are the people with the energy to take on these people but we are behind you.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also recently urged the youth to keep the fire buring with their online activism and hold the Kenya Kwanza regime accountable.