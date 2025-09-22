Ruto issues demands on the UN Security Council

President William Ruto has called Africa’s exclusion from the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) “unacceptable and indefensible,” urging urgent reforms to ensure the continent gains a permanent voice at the top decision-making table.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the body responsible for maintaining international peace and security, remains one of the most powerful yet most criticised arms of the UN due to its structure and membership.

Speaking during the 7th Summit of the Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government on UN Security Council Reform, convened by Sierra Leone on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Ruto rallied African leaders to close ranks and demand fair representation.

7th Summit of the Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government on UN Security Council Reform

Ruto said the UN, founded 80 years ago, risks losing credibility if it continues to sideline Africa in global peace and security decisions.

He insisted that correcting what he termed a “historic injustice” is vital to make the organisation fit for purpose in today’s world.

The head of state urged African heads of state to amplify Africa’s voice across all platforms and stand firmly behind the Common African Position, which has long called for at least two permanent and five non-permanent seats for Africa on the UNSC.

“Kenya will fully support this so Africa’s demands are no longer deferred,” he affirmed.

Responsibilities of Membership

While pressing for reforms, Ruto also underscored the need for African nations to prepare to carry the weight of permanent membership.

This, he said, includes agreeing on a transparent framework for selecting representatives to sit on the Council.

The call comes as global debates on UN reform intensify, with African leaders insisting that the continent, home to 1.4 billion people and contributing significantly to peacekeeping operations, can no longer remain a bystander in decisions affecting international security.

The Current Make-Up of the UN Security Council

The Council has 15 members, five of whom are permanent with the power of veto.

These are: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Collectively known as the P5, they enjoy a level of influence unmatched by other UN members. Each of these nations can block any substantive resolution, regardless of international consensus.

Ten Rotating Seats

Alongside the permanent members, the UNSC has 10 non-permanent seats. These are elected by the UN General Assembly for two-year terms and are distributed by regional groupings to ensure geographic balance.

In 2025, the current non-permanent members are: Algeria, Guyana, the Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Denmark, Greece, Kuwait, Panama, and Somalia.

These countries hold no veto power but participate fully in Council debates and votes.

Africa’s Limited Role

At present, Africa holds three non-permanent seats, currently occupied by Algeria, Sierra Leone, and Somalia.

However, the continent has no permanent representation, despite accounting for more than 1.4 billion people and making significant contributions to UN peacekeeping missions.

The Common African Position

For years, African leaders have championed the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration, collectively known as the Common African Position, which demands two permanent seats with veto power and five non-permanent seats for Africa.