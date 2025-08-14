Ruto launches scathing attack on MP's over extortion

President William Ruto has launched a scathing attack on Members of Parliament, accusing them of soliciting bribes through parliamentary committees.

The allegations were made during the 9th Devolution Conference in Homa Bay County, where President Ruto called for immediate action to curb corruption within the legislature.

Speaking at the conference, President Ruto claimed that some MPs have been demanding money to write favourable reports and overlook corruption in both national and county governments.

There is something going on in our legislature that we must call out. Money is being demanded from the executive, governors and ministers, especially those who appear before the Houses of Parliament. It cannot continue to be business as usual

President William Ruto speaking at the 9th Devolution Conference in Homa Bay

He urged National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula to take decisive steps to address the issue, which he described as a significant impediment to the country's progress.

The President also directed his criticism towards the Judiciary, asserting that it has become a "haven" for corrupt individuals.

He specifically pointed to the practice of anticipatory bail, labelling it a Kenyan innovation that takes the country backwards, and a loophole that allows the corrupt to evade justice.

President Ruto also said his administration was celebrating the transformative milestones of devolution.

He noted that in the 12 years since devolution’s inception, Sh4 trillion had been transferred to counties to promote inclusivity through fair resource distribution and address marginalisation.

He stated that the government remained committed to unlocking the full potential of devolution, adding that this year the equitable share had been increased by nearly Sh30 billion, disbursements had been made on time, and all balances owed to counties had been cleared.

Ruto further noted that his administration had conclusively delineated, unbundled, and gazetted 14 outstanding devolved functions, initiated the transfer of county assets, and enacted supportive legislation.

He added that the government was also supporting counties to digitise their operations to enhance efficiency and curb the waste of public resources.

The Devolution Conference, which the President officially opened, is being held in Homa Bay County, a region considered a political stronghold of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Some see the event as part of President Ruto's strategy to make inroads in the Luo Nyanza region ahead of the 2027 general election.

The leadership of Homa Bay County has praised the Kenya Kwanza government for its development initiatives in the area.

In a move to strengthen devolution, President Ruto assented to two new bills: the County Allocation of Revenue Bill 2025 and the County Public Finance Laws Amendment Bill 2023.

These laws are designed to give county assemblies greater financial autonomy.

The conference is set to continue with a keynote address from ODM leader Raila Odinga, who is expected to focus on human rights and justice.