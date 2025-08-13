New strategy to finance Sh258B JKIA expansion after ditching Adani deal

The government has announced an ambitious Sh258 billion ($2 billion) plan to modernise and expand Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), a strategic move that follows the controversial cancellation of a deal with India’s Adani Group late last year.

The new project, which includes the construction of a new terminal and a second runway, will be financed through a public-private partnership model, with the government actively courting international development lenders.

The announcement signals a decisive pivot in the government's strategy for upgrading the nation's largest airport, aiming to solidify its position as a premier aviation hub in East and Central Africa.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir confirmed the government's intent, stating, "We are in the process of building a new one (airport) so that we really become an anchor state that attracts people, so that you have that good feeling of coming in through the airport."

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir speaking at a past forum

A Shift in Strategy

Under the new plan, the government will move away from the concession model proposed by the Adani Group, which would have seen the private firm manage and operate the airport for 30 years.

Instead, Kenya will seek funding from a consortium of development finance institutions, including the African Development Bank (AfDB), the World Bank, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and the China Exim Bank.

This approach will allow the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) to retain ownership and control of the airport while leveraging its balance sheet to secure the necessary capital.

The government plans to have the new facilities operational by 2027.

The expansion is set to address long-standing infrastructural challenges at JKIA, including upgrades to existing runways, airside access roads, and the baggage handling system.

A Kenya Airways plane at JKIA.

The Ghost of the Adani Deal

The decision to forge a new path comes nine months after President William Ruto’s administration abruptly terminated discussions with the Adani Group.

The proposed deal had been met with significant public and political resistance, with critics raising concerns about the lack of transparency, the potential for increased airport fees, and the national security implications of ceding control of a critical state asset to a foreign entity.

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) was a vocal opponent of the deal, citing a lack of public participation and threatening industrial action over fears of job losses.

The deal was ultimately cancelled in November 2024, with President Ruto citing undisputed evidence or credible information on graft as a key factor in his decision.

Adani Enterprises

A Gateway to East Africa

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is a vital economic engine for Kenya and the wider region. As one of Africa’s busiest airports, it handles over 8 million passengers annually and serves as a crucial gateway for tourism, trade, and investment.

The aviation sector contributes over 10% to Kenya’s GDP, with JKIA supporting tens of thousands of jobs both directly and indirectly.

However, the airport has been operating beyond its intended capacity for years, leading to congestion, delays, and a strained passenger experience.

A fire in 2013 destroyed the main international arrivals hall, and the facility has since relied on temporary structures, underscoring the urgent need for a comprehensive overhaul.

Stranded passengers at JKIA

Industry Cautiously Optimistic

The announcement of the new expansion plan has been met with cautious optimism from the aviation industry. Stakeholders have long advocated for upgrades to enhance efficiency and improve the passenger experience.

Liz Aluvanze, CEO of the Kenya Association of Air Operators (KAAO), welcomed the development but emphasised the need for collaboration. "These upgrades are not just necessary – they are fundamental to the sustainability and competitiveness of Kenya's aviation sector," she said.

"All we are calling for is sustained involvement, from design and planning to the implementation stages, to ensure that the upgrades deliver practical, long-term solutions for the industry."

The Path Forward

The successful implementation of the JKIA expansion project is seen as critical to Kenya's economic ambitions and its Vision 2030 development blueprint.

A modern, world-class airport is expected to attract more airlines, boost passenger and cargo traffic, and provide a significant uplift to the tourism sector.

The government's new financing strategy, which prioritises public ownership and partnerships with development banks, could also serve as a template for other large-scale infrastructure projects in the country.