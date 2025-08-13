10 big names who rejected top jobs in Ruto’s government in 2 years

Since taking office in September 2022, President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza administration has moved swiftly to fill many positions across government ministries, state corporations, and diplomatic missions.

However, a recurring and notable trend has emerged: a series of high-profile and skilled individuals have publicly declined, rejected, or quietly failed to accept prestigious appointments.

These rejections, spanning from cabinet-level offers to critical parastatal leadership roles, have at times caused administrative delays and drawn public scrutiny.

President William Ruto signs a bill into law at State House, Nairobi on July 30, 2025

While the reasons cited vary from personal commitments to a lack of prior consultation, the pattern highlights a significant challenge for the government.

1. Former West Mugirango MP Vincent Mogaka Kemosi

A particularly striking example of high-profile rejections occurred with the post of Kenya’s High Commissioner to Ghana, which was turned down by two separate nominees in less than a year.

The first instance was in April 2024, when former West Mugirango MP, Vincent Mogaka Kemosi, formally withdrew his name from consideration .

Ex-West Mugirango MP Vincent Kemosi Mogaka speaking at a public forum

In a letter to Parliament just before his scheduled vetting, Kemosi stated that compelling family matters prevented him from taking up the diplomatic posting.

2. Former CS Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u

Months later, the challenge of filling the role re-emerged. In January 2025, a second nominee, Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u, also declined the appointment.

Nyambura previously served as CS for ICT until December 2024 , when she was replaced by William Kabogo.

Former ICT CS Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u

Similar to her predecessor, she cited personal and family reasons for her decision.

In August 2025, she landed a job at the United Nations in the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Safeguards Strategic Advisory Board.

3. LSK President Faith Odhiambo

Another prominent rejection came from the President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Faith Odhiambo, who turned down an appointment to the Presidential Task Force on the Audit of Public Debt on July 6, 2024.

Her refusal was not based on personal reasons but on fundamental constitutional principles.

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo

Ms Odhiambo argued that the creation and mandate of the task force were unconstitutional, as they usurped the powers and duties exclusively given to the Office of the Auditor-General.

In her public refusal, she stated that the LSK could not participate in a body whose very existence, in its view, undermined a critical and independent constitutional office

4. Justina Wamae

Justina Wamae, who was a running mate in the 2022 presidential election , declined an appointment to the Taskforce on Aligning Human Resources for Health to the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda on July 8, 2024.

Citing personal reasons, Ms. Wamae explained that her primary reason for turning down the role was that she was on maternity leave.

Justina Wamae

5. Former Machakos MP Victor Munyaka

Former Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka publicly declined his appointment as the Chairperson of the Board of the Kenya Animal Genetic Resource Centre (KAGRC).

On October 7, 2024, Dr. Munyaka revealed he was turning down the position, citing the current political climate as a key factor in his decision.

Former Machakos MP Victor Munyaka.

A surprising element of his rejection was the claim that he had not been consulted prior to the appointment and had only learned about his new role after it was officially published in the Kenya Gazette.

This lack of direct communication, combined with his assessment of the political environment at the time, led him to formally refuse the government post.

6. Former Senator Millicent Omanga

Former Senator Millicent Omanga declined her appointment to serve as a member of the Nairobi Rivers Commission in late 2024.

The announcement was made on October 26, 2024, primarily through a public post on her social media platform, X (formerly Twitter.

File image of Millicent Omanga with President William Ruto at State House on April 15, 2024

In her statement, Ms. Omanga cited unspecified "personal reasons" for her inability to take up the role on the presidentially-appointed commission.

7. Ambassador Bitange Ndemo

In May 2025, Prof. Bitange Ndemo, Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium and a respected technocrat, formally withdrew his candidacy to become the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nairobi (UoN).

Ndemo raised legal and procedural concerns, particularly around whether the Education Cabinet Secretary had formally concurred with the University Council's decision, a mandatory requirement under Kenyan law.

Prof Bitange Ndemo

In a statement, he described the process as “unprocedural” and consequently dissociated himself from the appointment

8. Former Kenya National Trading Corporation Chairperson Hussein Tene Debasso

The pattern of appointment rejections continued late in the year when Hussein Tene Debasso turned down a position on the Council of the National Youth Service (NYS).

On November 19, 2024, it was reported that the legislator had formally declined the appointment.

Former Kenya National Trading Corporation Chairperson Hussein Tene Debasso

Rather than a social media announcement, Mr. Debasso communicated his decision directly to the executive by writing a letter to the President.

In his correspondence, he cited personal reasons as his basis for being unable to take on the duties of an NYS Council member, making him another public official to refuse a state-appointed role during that period.

Before this, he had earlier been sacked from the Kenya National Trading Corporation

9. ODM National Treasurer Timothy Bosire

The trend continued into the new year when veteran politician Timothy Bosire publicly rejected his appointment as the non-executive Chairperson of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Board on January 18, 2025.

Mr. Bosire, who serves as the National Treasurer for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, cited two primary reasons for turning down the high-profile role.

First, he stated that he had not been consulted prior to the announcement, learning of it only after its publication.

ODM National Treasurer Timothy Bosire

Second, he expressed concern that accepting the position could be perceived as undermining the interests of his community and his political standing, especially given the prevailing political environment.

10. Duncan Ojwang’

In the most recent development in this trend, Duncan Oburu Ojwang on August 13, 2025, withdrew his nomination to become the next Chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

The news was formally communicated by the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula during the morning session.

According to the communication, Dr. Ojwang declined the pivotal nomination for two main reasons; unspecified personal reasons and a perceived conflict of interes which he believed would compromise his ability to lead the independent rights body effectively.

His withdrawal from consideration for the head of a critical constitutional commission at the vetting stage forces the selection process to begin anew and marks the latest instance of a prominent nominee turning down a key government post.

Duncan Oburu Ojwang