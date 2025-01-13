Ruto to sign historic agreement during UAE visit

President William Ruto is set to embark on a pivotal visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he will attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) Summit.

The summit, a global forum focused on advancing sustainability, will feature high-level discussions on transitioning to cleaner energy solutions, with Kenya’s renewable energy leadership taking centre stage.

President Ruto will deliver a keynote speech during the summit’s opening session, themed “Exploring the Global Energy Transition.”

His address will underscore Kenya’s strides in geothermal energy and explore avenues for fostering international partnerships to tackle energy challenges and promote sustainable growth.

As part of his itinerary, President Ruto will engage in bilateral discussions with prominent global leaders, including His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

These talks aim to bolster cooperation in critical sectors such as energy, trade, investment, and technology, aligning with Kenya's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

Historic Economic Agreement

A key highlight of President Ruto’s visit will be the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Kenya and the UAE.

This agreement is poised to strengthen economic ties, simplify export procedures, and enhance market access for Kenyan goods and services in the UAE.

The UAE, Kenya’s sixth-largest export destination, plays a significant role in the export of tea, meat products, fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

The CEPA is expected to deepen trade and investment links, encouraging UAE investments across multiple sectors in Kenya.

The President’s visit comes at a time when Kenya is asserting itself as a leader in renewable energy and sustainable development.