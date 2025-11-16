NYS issues important directive to its alumni ahead of police recruitment

The National Youth Service (NYS) has clarified that the NYS Headquarters which was recently gazette as a Recruitment Centre for the National Police Sevice will exclusive serve its former members who wish to join the service during the recruitment exercise that will kick off tomorrow, November 17, 2025.

In a statement issued by NYS Commandant General Samson Kiptum on Sunday, November 16, NYS alumni who hold valid discharge certificates and are interested in joining the police service are encouraged t report to the facility.

The recruitment will happen at the NHU Grounds, off Thika Road, opposite Utalii Hotel for candidates who meet the requirements.

"Following the release of the addendum to the Kenya Police Recruitment Advertisement 2025, which added Ruaraka (NYS Headquarters) as Recruitment Centre S/No. 423, the Employment Liaison Office wishes to communicate that the recruitment exercise will be conducted at NHU Grounds, off Thika Road, opposite Utalii Hotel.

“The NYS Ruaraka (NYS Headquarters) centre will be strictly for Ex-NYS candidates who possess a valid NYS Discharge Certificate. The recruitment exercise will be conducted at Nairobi Holding Unit (NHU) Grounds.” Reads the statement in part.

To access the venue, candidates will be required to present their valid NYS Discharge Certificate.

Requirements for interested candidates

All candidates must meet the requirements outlined in the Kenya police recruitment advertisement.

Those interested are also required to carry their valid NYS discharge certificate which will also act as a gate pass to access the recruitment venue.

Like all other interested applicants, they are also expected to download and complete the Police Constable Application Form, which is available from the National Police Service.

Given the short notice of the communication, the NYS Employment Liaison Office further encouraged ex-NYS members interested in joining the police service to prioritise reporting to their respective Sub-Counties.

The Employment Liaison Office advises all esteemed Ex-NYS members to prioritise reporting to their respective Sub-Counties, as emphasised in the official Kenya Police recruitment advertisement. This is especially advisable given the short notice of this communication.

Ruto's directive on NYS graduates during recruitment for disciplined forces

NYS graduates are set to benefit from thousands of slots in line with President William Ruto’s directive when he announced the recruitment exercise back in August 2025.

Speaking at the National Youth Service (NYS) recruits’ passing-out parade in Gilgil on August 28, 2025, Ruto confirmed that 4000 out of the 10000 slots will be reserved for NYS graduates.

President William Ruto speaking at the 89th NYS Passing Out Parade in Gilgil on August 28, 2025

I have given instructions to the Ministry of Interior to ensure that out of the 10,000 police officers to be recruited, 4,000 will be given to the NYS. This should be done in our next hiring, which is due next month.