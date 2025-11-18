'Kenya's first bedroom general' - Fake 'Brigadier' tickles netizens

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a man posing as a senior Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer.

Joshua Mutua Muimi was apprehended today following an intelligence-led operation.

The suspect had been masquerading as a Brigadier, a high-ranking position within the military hierarchy.

According to the DCI's statement, Muimi was taken into custody after his activities raised suspicion.

Muimi allegedly issued counterfeit recruitment letters to youths, directing them to report for training in Eldoret on November 17, 2025.

Parklands-based detectives acted on reports of a man purporting to issue calling letters in Westlands.

He is currently being processed pending arraignment.

"How does such an idea cross your mind?"

The arrest has sparked reactions online, with Kenyans questioning the suspect's audacity.

A Brigadier is a one-star general in the KDF, ranking above a Colonel and below a Major General.

It is a select rank held by few officers, making impersonation particularly risky and conspicuous.

Some christened him a follower of the Tonje Rules that determine succession in the military.

While others lauded the DCI for stopping 'Kenya's first bedroom general'

His level of training was also brought into question.

This incident adds to a series of arrests involving civilians impersonating military and police officers.

The DCI has frequently warned the public against such deceptions, which are often used to defraud unsuspecting citizens under the guise of securing employment or offering influence.

Members of the public are urged to verify the identity of individuals claiming to hold senior security positions, especially when monetary demands are involved.

What next for the 'Brigadier'?

Under Kenyan law, impersonating a public officer is a serious offence.

Section 105 of the Penal Code (Cap 63) stipulates that any person who falsely represents themselves to be a person employed in the public service is guilty of a misdemeanour.

If convicted, Muimi faces a potential prison sentence of three years.

Additionally, if investigations reveal that he obtained money or goods from the public under this false guise, he could face further charges of obtaining money by false pretences.

This offence, covered under Section 313 of the Penal Code, also carries a prison term of three years.