From student leader to Executive: Meet Ruto's youngest PS

Fikirini Jacobs Katoi Kahindi has officially taken office as the Principal Secretary (PS) in the State Department for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy, following his vetting and approval by Parliament earlier this month.

At 30 years old, Kahindi is currently President William Ruto’s youngest principal secretary.

Born on June 27, 1994, in Kilifi County, Kahindi holds a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Pwani University and is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in the same field.

During his vetting session before the National Assembly on April 4, 2025, he shared insights into his academic, professional, and personal background.

Kahindi previously served as Director of the Governor’s Delivery Unit in Kilifi County since May 2023.

Before that, he coordinated the Ganze Sub-County Office of the Senator under the Parliamentary Service Commission from 2018 to 2022.

At the time of vetting, he disclosed a net worth of approximately Sh12 million.

Vision for the State Department for Youth Affairs

During the vetting hearing, Kahindi emphasised that his background in philosophy equipped him with critical thinking skills essential for navigating Kenya’s dynamic socio-economic landscape.

Drawing from his leadership experience at both university and county government levels, he committed to creating a platform where young people can meaningfully engage with governance structures.

If approved, he told the Committee, he would prioritise a youth-centric government approach, particularly through safe spaces for youth expression and structured participation in development.

Addressing Drug and Substance Abuse Among the Youth

Addressing drug and substance abuse, Kahindi acknowledged it as a significant impediment to youth productivity.

He proposed a two-pronged approach: preventive education and rehabilitative services . He pledged to collaborate with NACADA and NGOs while integrating drug awareness education across all school levels.

He also committed to establishing Youth Empowerment Centres in every constituency to engage the youth in productive activities.

Access to Youth Development Funds

Kahindi admitted that he had personally encountered the barriers posed by stringent requirements attached to the Youth Development Fund .

He advocated for stakeholder engagement to revise eligibility criteria for youth and women-focused funds to enhance accessibility.

Kenya Youth Development Policy & Unemployment

Citing the Kenya Youth Development Policy, Kahindi spoke about the importance of involving youth in peacebuilding and sustainable development initiatives.

On unemployment, he expressed his intent to leverage the digital superhighway and the creative economy to help create jobs for the youth.

He proposed recognising prior learning among skilled youths and tapping into the blue economy for job creation.

Elevating Youth Voices in Governance

To amplify youth involvement in governance, Kahindi said he would ensure government strategies are effectively communicated and that youth participate in developing and implementing policies.

He emphasised transforming youth into active agents rather than passive recipients.

On nurturing creative ideas, Kahindi said he would work toward equipping youth centres and facilitating access to ICT innovation hubs.

He proposed mechanisms for talent identification, idea patenting, and youth ownership of innovations to foster sustainability.

Bridging Gaps in Access and Service Delivery

Identifying service access as a major challenge for the youth, Kahindi cited the inaccessibility of key facilities like the AI Centre at the Kenya School of Government.

He proposed partnerships with relevant departments to mentor youth in turning talents into viable enterprises.

Kahindi acknowledged the government’s tight fiscal space but expressed confidence in starting projects with available resources while seeking support from NGOS and multinationals.

Kahindi affirmed his dedication to ongoing initiatives such as VIVA, NYOTA, and the Sports Academy in Kasarani.

He outlined plans to expand the projects' reach nationwide and improve their impact through strategic partnerships.