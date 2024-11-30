Nairobi County Government has revealed the cause of frequent floods in the city after rains left several parts of the city flooded with motorists and pedestrians stranded on Friday evening.

Residents slammed the county government for doing little to address the chronic floods that have come to define Nairobi in recent days after heavy downpour.

Parklands was among the most affected areas with photos showing sections of residential buildings, roads and pedestrian walkways flooded.

Nairobi Chief Officer of Environment Geoffrey Mosiria who assessed the damage on Friday night faulted developers for the situation, and absolved the county government from all blame.

Resident however noted that the county government has failed to expend the existing infrastructure to keep up with the population growth.

According to Mosiria, the flooding was due to construction of buildings on riparian land, with some blocking waterways.

What we are experiencing in Parklands is not about the drainage system but about developers building on riparian land. This problem can only be solved if the people of Parklands come together and we agree to demolish buildings on riparian land.

Photos of flooded Nairobi roads & estates

With photos and videos of the floods going viral on social media, Mosiria took city residents head-on, claiming that the county government had done its part.

As county government, we must tell each other the truth. When you go to social media to post about the floods bashing the county, I will also come here and bring you facts, the government is working, but people are building on riparian land.

He noted that the solution lies in the demolition of buildings and structures erected on illegal spaces.

He remarked that unscrupulous developers have taken over the city, building along a river bank and with rain water finding its way on roads and into any available space and causing flooding in the roads and houses.

According to Mosiria, demolitions will open the waterways and allow for proper flow of water, saving residents from the nightmare of frequent floods.

Sakaja's govt & dilapidated infrastructure in Nairobi

The Nairobi county government has in recent days come under fire for the deplorable state of city roads.

A drive around most city estates, including major roads reveal dilapidated roads, with poor or no drainage and clear signs of neglect.

The situation is worsened by the inadequate infrastructure, much of which was built during the colonial era.