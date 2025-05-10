In the competitive Kenyan politics, being labelled a “project” has significant consequences and could potentially contribute to a candidate losing election as has been the experience of several politicians who have fought to drop the tag.

In political lingo, the term refers to a candidate believed to be imposed on the people or sponsored by political elites, powerful individuals or the exiting office holder.

A number of politicians have had to fight being labelled projects owing to its negative consequences that can sink one's career dent their image in a way that may be difficult to recover from.

Negative consequences of being labelled a political project

Being labelled a project is a powerful tool for political mobilisation with rivals using the same to paint a candidate as a weakling who is part of the part elite and will continue with the same trend.

This narrative often leaves the candidate isolated and shunned by potential allies who stay away out of fear that being aligned to the candidate perceived to be a project jeopardises their political future.

The title comes with perception of the candidate having unfair advantage over competitors including suspicion of using state machinery to their advantage.

Consequently, they often receive additional scrutiny from the public, civil society and the media even when state machinery is not titled to their favour and no undue advantage is availed to them over competitors.

Loss of credibility is a consequence of being a project as many view the candidate as a puppet to be manipulated by the political elite or politicians behind his or her candidature.

Crafting one’s unique political path is also hampered as every move is viewed with skepticism and suspicion that it is driven by hidden powers behind the scenes.

Public trust and legitimacy is severely eroded as the candidate is projected as one lacking independence and who will serve the interests of political elites rather than the people.

Raila's experience

In 2022, President Ruto ran a campaign that was largely based on painting Raila Odinga as a State House project, a candidate propped by the political establishment of the day and one who if elected, would see the continued rule of the political dynasties.

This did some damage on Odinga, with Ruto fashioning himself as a self-made politician out to create a new order with his allies picking up and popularising anti-establishment rhetoric to the disadvantage of Raila.

Kenneth Matiba & the divided opposition that handed victory to Moi

Lee Njiru who was Moi’s right-hand man for decades recently opened up on how Kenneth Maiba was turned into a political project for the late former President Daniel Moi albeit without his knowledge.

From ferrying crowds to political gatherings, printing campaign posters and ensuring that he got coverage in the press, those behind the scheme ensured that Matiba got the confidence to go all the way to the ballot.

As a result of this, the opposition went to the polls divided and handed Moi another term in office, one that the then president had been unsure of.

How Musalia Mudavadi handled accusations of being a project

In 2013, Musalia Mudavadi ran for President with his candidature receiving negative publicity from some who labelled labelled him a "project".

Some claimed he was a stooge, planted strategically to ut into Raila Odinga’s vote basket in Western Kenya where he hails from.

As the race gathered pace, Cyrus Jirongo and Eugene Wamalwa accused Mudavadi of being a political project.

Mudavadi opted not to engage in an exchange with his rivals at the time but explained that he would work closely with everyone.

“I will strive to ensure people respect each other. People are calling me names and abusing me. They tag me everywhere they go…What is important is that I work closely with everyone. I will not engage in verbal exchanges but focus on other important matters,” Mudavadi stated at the time.

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya who announced his presidential ambitions is walking down the same road that many before him trekked and has had to fight off allegations of being a project.

Yes, I posted my payslip. I don’t hide. I am transparent. I earn what every MP earns. But unlike others, I don’t worship money—I serve the people. What you’re witnessing isn’t money at work. It’s pure strategy, unmatched charisma, and massive goodwill from Kenyans who believe in the future I represent.

Let me be crystal clear, for the avoidance of doubt: I am NOT a UDA project. I am NOT funded by the State House. I have NEVER received a single cent, let alone Ksh40 million, from Katoo Ole Metito or any government official. Full stop

Salasya: How my tours are financed

Explaining how his tours are financed, Salasya claimed that he is supported by patriotic Kenyans and not the political elite as alleged.

To those whispering in corners, speculating how I'm able to tour the country, I am not your ordinary politician. I am a man of the people. A man of destiny. Supported by a network of patriotic Kenyans who want change, not cartels,