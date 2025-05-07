Sh615K, pistols, other pieces of evidence linked to MP Charles Were's assassination

Detectives have intensified their probe into the assassination of Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo Were, following a major breakthrough that could prove crucial in solving the case.

Investigators have recovered two firearms from a home in the Chokaa area of Kayole, with one of the guns suspected to be the weapon used in the fatal shooting.

One of the recovered pistols is set to undergo forensic ballistic testing to trace its history and potential link to the MP’s killing.

Officers also collected a bag and a pair of shoes believed to have been worn by the main suspect during the attack, describing the discovery as a significant step forward in the case.

Preliminary forensic analysis has connected one of the weapons to at least three other reported crimes in Komarock, Kayole, and Ndumberi in Kiambu County.

The findings stem from a comparison of bullets retrieved from those scenes and the late MP’s body.

MP Were, who was serving his second term, was gunned down on April 30 near City Mortuary along Nairobi’s Valley Road.

Scene recreation

His driver and bodyguard were unharmed during the attack. Witnesses reported that the bodyguard briefly pursued the gunman, who fled on a motorcycle, before returning to rush the injured legislator to Nairobi Hospital.

Following the incident, detectives retraced the MP’s last movements with help from his driver and bodyguard, reconstructing crime scenes and mapping timelines.

Four suspects are currently in custody in relation to the killing.

Among the arrested is a man who was reportedly found with Sh620,000 in cash, believed to be tied to the plot.

Investigators are scrutinising the source of the money and exploring potential motives behind the assassination.

Officers also confiscated police uniforms and multiple mobile phones, all of which are undergoing forensic examination.

The suspects are being held for 30 days as investigations continue.

Three suspects were first apprehended at a Roysambu lounge and later led officers to the fourth suspect’s residence in Pangani, where a car linked to the crime was impounded.

Court records show the suspects maintained contact before and after the shooting.

Investigators have reviewed extensive CCTV footage, including a clip believed to show one of the suspects trailing the MP along Wabera Street while carrying a bag suspected to have concealed the firearm and wearing boots that were later recovered.

Authorities now suspect that a well-funded and organised criminal ring was behind the killing.