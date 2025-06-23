Six police officers have been formally charged with murder in connection with the death of Albert Omondi Ojwang, a case that has raised serious concerns over police conduct.

The charges, approved by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), come after thorough investigations led by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Renson Ingonga

Background of the Case

On June 10, 2025, the Director of Public Prosecutions, pursuant to constitutional and legal mandates, directed IPOA to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Albert Omondi Ojwang in custody.

IPOA subsequently submitted its inquiry file to the DPP on June 22, 2025, for legal review and guidance.

Following this, the DPP constituted a team of senior prosecutors to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the file.

The Charges and Accused Officers

After reviewing the inquiry file, the DPP approved murder charges against six individuals, including three police officers. The officers involved are:

Samson Kiprotich Talaam

James Mukhwana

Peter Kimani

Additionally, three other individuals have also been charged with murder:

John Ngige Gitau

Gin Ammitou Abwao

Brian Mwaniki Njue

The suspects are expected to be arraigned before the Kibera High Court on June 23, 2025, to face the charges in accordance with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

DPP’s Commitment

In response to the ongoing investigation, the DPP emphasised the office’s commitment to ensuring that justice is served in line with constitutional mandates.

The DPP reiterated the importance of adhering to the rule of law, upholding public interest, and ensuring fairness in the administration of justice.

The late Albert Ojwang

The incident has stirred public debate about police accountability in Kenya. Many have expressed concern about the implications for trust between the police and the public, particularly in matters of law enforcement and human rights.