Kenya and Iran have concluded a landmark bilateral meeting, agreeing to a sweeping set of collaborations spanning trade, renewable energy, agriculture, and diplomatic engagement.

This comes amid the United States showing increasing signs of weariness over Kenya's growing relationship with Iran. A key indicator of this unease is a recent U.S. Senate motion to review Kenya's status as a "major non-NATO ally."

The Kenya-Iran agreements, finalised at the seventh session of the Kenya-Iran Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) in Nairobi, aim to give new life to a 54-year-old friendship and unlock new economic and political opportunities.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign & Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, hailed the talks as a "significant milestone" in the two nations' relationship.

"Let us carry forward the spirit of collaboration and mutual respect that defines Kenya-Iran relations, " Mudavadi stated.

Together we can transform these commitments into prosperity for our peoples.

Economic and Agricultural Boost

At the heart of the new pacts are ambitious economic initiatives. Both nations have agreed to diversify trade beyond traditional commodities, exploring new markets in Kenyan horticulture, livestock, and minerals.

A major breakthrough was the finalization of frameworks for joint investments in Kenya's special economic zones (SEZs) and renewable energy projects.

This signals a strategic move to leverage Iranian capital and technology to spur industrial growth.

"Partnerships in renewable energy, including solar and wind power, will accelerate Kenya's green transition and industrial growth," Mudavadi explained.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi when he appeared before the Senate

On the agricultural front, a key win for Kenya is Iran's commitment to transfer technology in agro-processing. This is expected to directly enhance food security and boost agricultural productivity.

In a move set to resolve a persistent trade dispute, a joint committee has been established to finally tackle the tea issue that has been around for some time , offering a promising path forward for one of Kenya's most vital exports.

Strengthening Diplomatic Ties

The JCC also yielded significant gains on the diplomatic front. A new political committee will be established to foster high-level political dialogue and advance parliamentary diplomacy between Nairobi and Tehran.

This enhanced cooperation extends to the global stage. Mudavadi announced that both sides "agreed to support each other's candidatures in international fora," a move designed to promote shared interests in global governance.

He also noted that Iran welcomed the decision to host the Secretariat of the Global Plastic Treaty at the UNEP headquarters in Nairobi, underscoring a shared commitment to environmental stewardship.

Health, Culture, and Future Steps

The agreements also addressed social and cultural ties. The countries renewed and expanded their cooperation in affordable healthcare services and medical training in Kenya.

Furthermore, a 2005 Memorandum of Understanding on tourism is set to be reviewed to promote people-to-people connections through initiatives like joint exhibitions.

While celebrating the progress, Mudavadi acknowledged that some issues remain outstanding, including finalising negotiations on judicial cooperation and a bilateral social security agreement to protect the rights of migrant workers.

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi addressing the media on November 26, 2024

Looking ahead, the Prime CS urged both sides to act swiftly.