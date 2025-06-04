Suspect in MP Charles Were’s murder threatens to kill prosecutor

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved murder charges against five individuals, including the bodyguard of the late Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Ong'ondo Were, in connection with his brazen killing on April 30, 2025.

In a dramatic court session on Tuesday, the Kibera High Court denied bond to three of the suspects after one of them, identified as Ebel Ochieng alias Dave Calo, threatened a state prosecutor handling the high-profile case.

Death Threat in Court Prompts Bond Denial

Justice Diana Mochache denied bail to Ebel Ochieng, William Imoli Shigali, and Edwin Odoury Odhiambo after a court orderly reported that during a court recess, Ebel inquired about the prosecutor’s identity and threatened to kill him.

The threat was reportedly made after the prosecution opposed the suspects’ release on bail.

Ebel Ochieng alias Dave Calo,

Following the disturbing incident, the court directed that the trio be remanded at Nairobi Industrial Remand Prison and undergo mental assessment at Mathari Hospital before any further proceedings.

The prosecution in this matter is led by Senior Assistant DPP Gikui Gichuhi and Assistant DPP Allen Mulama.

Two More Suspects Face Charges in Milimani Court

In a separate but related development, two additional suspects, Isaac Kuria alias Kush and Allan Omondi Ogola, appeared before Lady Justice M. Muigai at the Milimani High Court, where they were also charged with murder contrary to Section 204 of the Penal Code.

However, the court deferred their plea to allow for mental assessments, as requested by a prosecution team comprising Jacinta Nyamosi, Evelyne Onunga, Allen Mulama, and Millicent Kigira.

Justice Muigai ordered that the two suspects be detained at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison pending their evaluation at Mathari Hospital.

The matter will be mentioned again on June 18, 2025, for further directions.

Murder of Charles Were

Charles Ong'ondo Were, a two-term MP and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) politician, was gunned down on the night of April 30, 2025, at around 7:40 p.m. while his vehicle was stopped at the City Mortuary roundabout along Ngong Road in Kilimani Sub-County, Nairobi.

According to investigators, the assailants, allegedly acting in concert with others not yet arraigned, executed the well-planned assassination.

The MP had reportedly raised security concerns in the weeks leading up to his death.

Ongoing Investigations and Growing Legal Complexity

The approval of murder charges by the DPP marks a significant step forward in the ongoing probe.

Authorities believe the killing may have been orchestrated by a broader network with political or personal motivations.