Trump’s new travel ban hits 10 African countries, 4 from East Africa

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a new proclamation that expands the restrictions on foreign nationals seeking to enter the United States.

This move, aimed at enhancing national security, affects 12 countries, including several countries from Africa.

Background on the Proclamation

The proclamation follows President Trump’s Executive Order 14161, issued in January 2025, which sought to strengthen the security of U.S. borders by assessing and addressing the risks posed by foreign nationals from certain countries.

In line with this directive, national security agencies conducted a thorough review, leading to the identification of countries that fall short in terms of screening and vetting processes.

The proclamation restricts entry from 12 countries that were deemed to pose high security risks, including nations with known issues surrounding terrorism and governance.

Full and Partial Restrictions

The Proclamation fully restricts the entry of nationals from Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

These countries were flagged due to concerns about inadequate vetting processes, high rates of visa overstays, lack of cooperation with the U.S. on national security issues, and significant terrorist presence.

Meanwhile, nationals from seven other countries, Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela, face partial restrictions.

These nations, while still considered high-risk, are subject to less stringent limitations.

Exceptions and Justifications

The Proclamation includes exceptions for lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, and individuals whose entry serves U.S. national interests.

This approach allows for some flexibility while maintaining the overall security objectives of the policy.

In his statement, President Trump emphasised that the decision was made to ensure that individuals entering the U.S. do not pose a threat to national security.

He cited issues such as high visa overstay rates and poor cooperation from certain governments in sharing identity and security information as key factors influencing the restrictions.

Legal Support and International Reactions

The president’s authority to implement these travel restrictions has been upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled in Trump v. Hawaii that such measures are within the scope of presidential power.

The ruling reaffirmed the legality of the travel ban and its basis in national security concerns.

However, the decision has drawn criticism, particularly from nations in Africa, where the majority of the affected countries are located. Some critics argue that the restrictions unfairly target nations already facing significant challenges, such as political instability and security threats, and could strain diplomatic relations.

Impact on Affected Nations

For nationals of the restricted countries, the Proclamation presents a new set of obstacles to entering the U.S., whether for business, education, or family reunification.

The restrictions have the potential to complicate travel and immigration processes for individuals who may have no direct link to security threats.

On the other hand, the U.S. government has justified these measures as necessary for ensuring the safety of its citizens and safeguarding its immigration system from potential threats.

Conclusion

The new travel restrictions signed by President Trump are a continuation of the administration’s efforts to prioritise national security.

While the decision is legally supported and aimed at addressing specific security concerns, it has sparked debate over its fairness and impact, particularly on African nations.