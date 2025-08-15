The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has officially announced a massive recruitment drive for 24,000 teacher interns to be posted in Junior Schools across the country.

The one-year internship program, slated for the 2025/2026 period, aims to support the ongoing implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) .

In a notice published in August 2025, the commission invited applications from qualified, unemployed, and registered teachers to fill the vacancies.

An AI-generated image of a teacher at work

The application portal opens on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, and will close promptly at midnight on Monday, September 9, 2025.

This initiative is designed to equip and sustain teacher competencies by providing them with hands-on experience in a real classroom setting.

Interns will be assigned to learning institutions where they will be mentored by experienced educators, enhancing their pedagogical skills and practical knowledge.

Key Details at a Glance

Position: Teacher Intern (Junior School)

Number of Vacancies: 24,000

Employer: Teachers Service Commission (TSC)

Application Opening Date: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Application Closing Date: Monday, September 9, 2025 (Midnight)

Internship Duration: 12 months

Stipend: Sh20,000 per month

Eligibility Criteria: Who Qualifies?

To be considered for the Junior School Teacher Intern position , applicants must meet the following stringent requirements set by the TSC:

Citizenship: Must be a Kenyan citizen. Age: Must be 35 years of age or below. Registration: Must be a registered teacher with the Teachers Service Commission . Academic Qualifications: Must be a holder of at least a Diploma in Education with a minimum mean Grade of C+ (Plus) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE). Additionally, candidates must have scored a C+ (Plus) in two teaching subjects. Previous Employment: Applicants must not have been previously employed by the TSC in any capacity. Insurance: Candidates must have a Personal Accident Insurance cover for personal risks during the internship period.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should follow these steps to submit their application:

Visit the official TSC recruitment portal online via the Commission's website: www.tsc.go.ke. Navigate to the "Careers" section or directly access the portal at teachersonline.tsc.go.ke. Complete the online application form accurately. Submit the application by midnight on Monday, September 9, 2025.

The TSC has explicitly stated that manual applications will not be considered. All submissions must be made through the designated online portal.

Required Documents for Verification

During the verification stage, shortlisted candidates will be required to present original and copies of the following documents:

A copy of the TSC Teacher Registration Certificate or a print-out from the TSC online portal as evidence of registration.

A copy of the National Council for Persons with Disability (NCPWD) card (where applicable).

A copy of the National Identity Card (ID) or Passport.

Diploma/Degree certificates and official academic transcripts.

A copy of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Personal Identification Number (PIN) certificate.

Important Information for Applicants

Selection Process: The selection will be based on merit and the number of vacancies available per county.

Posting: Successful candidates will be posted to serve in any junior school in the sub-county where they were interviewed or in any part of the country where a vacancy exists.

Non-Eligibility for Future Internships: Candidates who successfully complete one internship program will not be eligible for a second one.

Equal Opportunity: The TSC is an equal opportunity employer. Persons with disabilities (PWDs) are strongly encouraged to apply.

Stipend and Terms of Service

The internship is a non-remunerative engagement. However, interns attached to junior schools will be eligible for a monthly stipend of Sh20,000. This amount will be subject to statutory deductions where applicable.

CAUTION: Recruitment is Free of Charge

The Teachers Service Commission has issued a stern warning to the public that the entire recruitment exercise is free of charge.

The Commission does not seek to extort money from unsuspecting persons for assistance.