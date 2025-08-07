CBC Senior School: Official list of subjects and timetable for Grades 10, 11, 12

The government has officially unveiled the final subject list and structure for Senior School, giving a clear picture of what the first cohort of Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) Senior School students will tackle when they start in January 2026.
In a circular dated August 8, 2025, the Ministry of Education laid out the roadmap for Grades 10, 11, and 12, confirming that students will take a total of seven subjects.
The subjects at Senior School are classified according to three pathways, namely: Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Arts and Sports Science and Social Science.
The essence of Senior School is to offer learners a pre-tertiary/pre-university/pre-career experience during which the learners have an opportunity to choose subjects from the pathways where they shall have demonstrated interest and/or potential at the earlier levels.
The 4+3 Subject Model
The new structure is straightforward. Every student will take four compulsory core subjects and then choose three elective subjects based on their interests and desired career path.
The four compulsory subjects for everyone are:
English
Kiswahili
Core Mathematics / Essential Mathematics
Community Service Learning (CSL)
The choice between Core and Essential Mathematics will depend on whether a student is pursuing a STEM-related pathway.
Choose Your Path: STEM, Arts, or Social Sciences
Senior School is divided into three main learning pathways to help students specialise early for their future careers.
Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM)
Arts & Sports Science
Social Sciences
Students will select their three elective subjects from these pathways.
According to the ministry, a student can pick all three of their electives from their chosen pathway to specialise deeply.
However, if the career choice needs a blend of skills, students will be allowed to take two subjects from the chosen pathway and one subject from another pathway.
The Full Subject List: What Are The Options?
Here are the elective subjects students can choose from under each pathway:
Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM)
Biology
Chemistry
Physics
General Science
Agriculture
Computer Studies
Home Science
Aviation
Building Construction
Electricity
Metalwork
Power Mechanics
Woodwork
Media Technology
Marine
Fisheries Technology
Arts & Sports Science
Sports and Recreation
Music and Dance
Theatre and Film
Fine Arts
Social Sciences
Literature in English
Indigenous Languages
Fasihi ya Kiswahili
Sign Language
Arabic
French
German
Mandarin Chinese
Christian Religious Education
Islamic Religious Education
Hindu Religious Education
Business Studies
History and Citizenship
Geography
It's also noted that Physical Education (PE) and Information Communication and Technology (ICT) will be offered to all learners to build essential life skills.
A Look at The School Week
The ministry also broke down what a typical school week will look like. Students will have a total of 40 lessons per week, with each lesson lasting 40 minutes.
Here’s the lesson distribution:
English: 5 lessons
Kiswahili: 5 lessons
Mathematics: 5 lessons
Your 3 Electives: 5 lessons each
Community Service Learning: 3 lessons
Physical Education: 3 lessons
ICT Skills: 2 lessons
Learner Personal/Group Study: 1 lesson
Pastoral/Religious Programme: 1 lesson
The circular, signed by Principal Secretary for Basic Education Prof. Amb. Julius Bitok, aims to prepare these pioneer students for tertiary education and their future careers, with the first cohort expected to join universities and colleges in 2029.