CBC Senior School: Official list of subjects and timetable for Grades 10, 11, 12

07 August 2025 at 17:36
The Ministry of Education has unveiled the final subject and timetable for Senior School (Grades 10, 11, 12) when they start in January 2026.
An AI-generated image depicting students in school
An AI-generated image depicting students in school

The government has officially unveiled the final subject list and structure for Senior School, giving a clear picture of what the first cohort of Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) Senior School students will tackle when they start in January 2026.

In a circular dated August 8, 2025, the Ministry of Education laid out the roadmap for Grades 10, 11, and 12, confirming that students will take a total of seven subjects.

The subjects at Senior School are classified according to three pathways, namely: Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Arts and Sports Science and Social Science.

The essence of Senior School is to offer learners a pre-tertiary/pre-university/pre-career experience during which the learners have an opportunity to choose subjects from the pathways where they shall have demonstrated interest and/or potential at the earlier levels.

An AI-generated image depicting students in school

An AI-generated image depicting students in school

The 4+3 Subject Model

The new structure is straightforward. Every student will take four compulsory core subjects and then choose three elective subjects based on their interests and desired career path.

The four compulsory subjects for everyone are:

  • English

  • Kiswahili

  • Core Mathematics / Essential Mathematics

  • Community Service Learning (CSL)

The choice between Core and Essential Mathematics will depend on whether a student is pursuing a STEM-related pathway.

Choose Your Path: STEM, Arts, or Social Sciences

Senior School is divided into three main learning pathways to help students specialise early for their future careers. 

  • Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM)

  • Arts & Sports Science

  • Social Sciences

An AI-generated image depicting students in school

An AI-generated image depicting students in school

Students will select their three elective subjects from these pathways.

According to the ministry, a student can pick all three of their electives from their chosen pathway to specialise deeply. 

However, if the career choice needs a blend of skills, students will be allowed to take two subjects from the chosen pathway and one subject from another pathway.

The Full Subject List: What Are The Options?

Here are the elective subjects students can choose from under each pathway:

Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM)

  • Biology

  • Chemistry

  • Physics

  • General Science

  • Agriculture

  • Computer Studies

  • Home Science

  • Aviation

  • Building Construction

  • Electricity

  • Metalwork

  • Power Mechanics

  • Woodwork

  • Media Technology

  • Marine

  • Fisheries Technology

An AI-generated image depicting students in school

An AI-generated image depicting students in school

Arts & Sports Science

  • Sports and Recreation

  • Music and Dance

  • Theatre and Film

  • Fine Arts

Social Sciences

  • Literature in English

  • Indigenous Languages

  • Fasihi ya Kiswahili

  • Sign Language

  • Arabic

  • French

  • German

  • Mandarin Chinese

  • Christian Religious Education

  • Islamic Religious Education

  • Hindu Religious Education

  • Business Studies

  • History and Citizenship

  • Geography

It's also noted that Physical Education (PE) and Information Communication and Technology (ICT) will be offered to all learners to build essential life skills.

A Look at The School Week 

The ministry also broke down what a typical school week will look like. Students will have a total of 40 lessons per week, with each lesson lasting 40 minutes.

Here’s the lesson distribution:

  • English: 5 lessons

  • Kiswahili: 5 lessons

  • Mathematics: 5 lessons

  • Your 3 Electives: 5 lessons each

  • Community Service Learning: 3 lessons

  • Physical Education: 3 lessons

  • ICT Skills: 2 lessons

  • Learner Personal/Group Study: 1 lesson

  • Pastoral/Religious Programme: 1 lesson

The circular, signed by Principal Secretary for Basic Education Prof. Amb. Julius Bitok, aims to prepare these pioneer students for tertiary education and their future careers, with the first cohort expected to join universities and colleges in 2029.

