CBC Senior School: Official list of subjects and timetable for Grades 10, 11, 12

The government has officially unveiled the final subject list and structure for Senior School, giving a clear picture of what the first cohort of Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) Senior School students will tackle when they start in January 2026.

In a circular dated August 8, 2025, the Ministry of Education laid out the roadmap for Grades 10, 11, and 12, confirming that students will take a total of seven subjects.

The subjects at Senior School are classified according to three pathways, namely: Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Arts and Sports Science and Social Science.

The essence of Senior School is to offer learners a pre-tertiary/pre-university/pre-career experience during which the learners have an opportunity to choose subjects from the pathways where they shall have demonstrated interest and/or potential at the earlier levels.

The 4+3 Subject Model

The new structure is straightforward. Every student will take four compulsory core subjects and then choose three elective subjects based on their interests and desired career path.

The four compulsory subjects for everyone are:

English

Kiswahili

Core Mathematics / Essential Mathematics

Community Service Learning (CSL)

The choice between Core and Essential Mathematics will depend on whether a student is pursuing a STEM-related pathway .

Choose Your Path: STEM, Arts, or Social Sciences

Senior School is divided into three main learning pathways to help students specialise early for their future careers.

Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM)

Arts & Sports Science

Social Sciences

Students will select their three elective subjects from these pathways.

According to the ministry, a student can pick all three of their electives from their chosen pathway to specialise deeply.

However, if the career choice needs a blend of skills, students will be allowed to take two subjects from the chosen pathway and one subject from another pathway.

The Full Subject List: What Are The Options?

Here are the elective subjects students can choose from under each pathway:

Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM)

Biology

Chemistry

Physics

General Science

Agriculture

Computer Studies

Home Science

Aviation

Building Construction

Electricity

Metalwork

Power Mechanics

Woodwork

Media Technology

Marine

Fisheries Technology

Arts & Sports Science

Sports and Recreation

Music and Dance

Theatre and Film

Fine Arts

Social Sciences

Literature in English

Indigenous Languages

Fasihi ya Kiswahili

Sign Language

Arabic

French

German

Mandarin Chinese

Christian Religious Education

Islamic Religious Education

Hindu Religious Education

Business Studies

History and Citizenship

Geography

It's also noted that Physical Education (PE) and Information Communication and Technology (ICT) will be offered to all learners to build essential life skills.

A Look at The School Week

The ministry also broke down what a typical school week will look like. Students will have a total of 40 lessons per week , with each lesson lasting 40 minutes.

Here’s the lesson distribution:

English: 5 lessons

Kiswahili: 5 lessons

Mathematics: 5 lessons

Your 3 Electives: 5 lessons each

Community Service Learning: 3 lessons

Physical Education: 3 lessons

ICT Skills: 2 lessons

Learner Personal/Group Study: 1 lesson

Pastoral/Religious Programme: 1 lesson