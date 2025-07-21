TSC cautions aspiring teachers about costly trap to watch while seeking jobs

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has raised concern over an emerging fraudulent scheme targeting aspiring teachers seeking employment, even as it announced a substantial salary increment of up to 29.5% for educators across the country.

The commission issued a stern warning to members of the public about conmen selling counterfeit employment letters and registration documents.

These fraudulent documents are being used to deceive and exploit job seekers, especially recent graduates eager to join the teaching service.

In a public statement, the TSC cautioned: “We wish to alert all aspiring teachers and members of the public about the growing threat posed by conmen purporting to sell TSC employment letters and registration papers. Please be warned that these papers are FAKE.”

The scammers, according to the commission, prey on the hopes of young teachers, charging them large sums of money for documents that are not recognised or accepted by the TSC.

“These individuals prey on your ambitions and exploit your trust—charging hefty sums for documents that hold no legitimacy,” the commission stated, while emphasising that all employment by the TSC is based on integrity, fairness, transparency and merit.

TSC Acting CEO Eveleen Mitei

Kenyans have been urged to report any suspicious activity either to the police or to TSC officials to help curb the growing menace.

“We all have a role to play in safeguarding the credibility of our education system. Let’s honour the noble teaching profession,” the commission added.

Teachers to receive salary increases

Amid the warning, the TSC also brought good news to the teaching profession by unveiling a revised salary structure that will see teachers earn significantly more from July 1, 2025.

The salary adjustments come after the successful negotiation of a new four-year collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between the commission and various teachers’ unions.

The new salary structure seeks to address long-standing wage disparities among different grades of teachers, especially those in the lower cadres who have consistently complained about poor remuneration and limited career growth opportunities.

According to the TSC, the increase reflects our effort to address long-standing concerns over wage disparities across different teacher grades.

A teacher teaching in class

Revised pay across all grades

The pay structure has been redesigned to bridge the gap between the lowest and highest-paid teachers. For example, teachers in Grade B5 (TSC Scale 5), previously earning under Sh30,000, will now receive a minimum of Sh28,620 and a maximum of Sh37,100.

At the higher end, Grade D5 (TSC Scale 15) teachers will now earn between Sh135,321 and Sh167,415 per month.

Here is a breakdown of the new salary bands: Grade C1: Sh35,336 – Sh47,261

Grade C2: Sh41,420 – Sh57,230

Grade C3: Sh49,781 – Sh66,233

Grade C4: Sh58,585 – Sh77,120

Grade C5: Sh69,745 – Sh96,130

Grade D1: Sh80,984 – Sh99,272

Grade D2: Sh97,271 – Sh116,012

Grade D3: Sh109,224 – Sh133,347

Grade D4: Sh121,789 – Sh150,675

A teacher in a classroom in Kenya