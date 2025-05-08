University of Nairobi gets new Vice Chancellor after Kiama's dramatic exit

Renowned academic and diplomat Prof. Elijah Bitange Ndemo has been appointed the substantive Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Nairobi, marking a significant transition in leadership at Kenya’s premier public university.

In an official letter dated May 5, 2025, from the Office of the Council Chair, Prof. Ndemo is set to assume the VC role after concluding his current diplomatic assignment as Kenya's Ambassador to Belgium in Brussels.

The appointment was made by the University Council in accordance with the Universities Act, 2012, and the University of Nairobi Charter, 2013.

To ensure continuity and prevent an administrative vacuum, the Council has also appointed Prof. Francis Jackim Mulaa, the Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, to serve as Acting Vice Chancellor for six months, effective May 5, 2025, or until Prof. Ndemo assumes office.

“This is in exercise of the Council authority granted to the undersigned as per the resolution under Minute No. 17 (ii) and (iii) of the 14th meeting of the Council held on 2nd August, 2024,” stated Prof. Mabel Imbuga, Chair of the University Council, in the appointment letter.

Prof. Ndemo, widely respected for his contributions to academia, innovation, and public service, is expected to bring transformative leadership to the institution.

His appointment ends the interim tenure of Prof. Margaret Jesang Hutchinson, who had been serving in an acting capacity since September 30, 2024.

Prof. Ndemo’s return to Kenya and the helm of the University of Nairobi comes at a time when public universities face challenges of governance, funding, and relevance in a rapidly evolving education landscape.

His expertise in digital transformation and policy development is expected to guide the institution through its next phase of strategic growth.

Background of Bitange Ndemo’s career

Prof. Elijah Bitange Ndemo has built a distinguished career spanning academia, public service, diplomacy, and global advisory roles.

In academia, he has long been associated with the University of Nairobi.

Over the years, he has also held positions as Professor, Associate Professor, Senior Lecturer, and Chairman of the Department of Business Administration within the university’s School of Business.

In government, Ndemo is best known for his tenure as the Permanent Secretary in Kenya’s Ministry of Information and Communication between 2005 and 2013.

During this period, he led several pioneering initiatives that helped transform Kenya’s ICT landscape.

These included the launch of the undersea fibre-optic cables, which connected Kenya to the global internet backbone, and the formulation of policies that paved the way for innovations like M-Pesa.

He also championed the Kenya Open Data Initiative and was a key driver behind the establishment of Konza Technopolis, envisioned as Africa’s Silicon Savannah.

Ndemo's leadership and expertise have also been recognised internationally.

He has served as Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union, representing the country’s interests in diplomacy, trade, and technology partnerships.

His global influence extends further through advisory roles with major organisations including the United Nations, the World Bank, the World Economic Forum, and UNESCO.

He has been the chair of Kenya’s Distributed Ledgers and Artificial Intelligence Taskforce and has sat on the boards of institutions such as Safaricom and the Alliance for Affordable Internet.

Earlier in his career, he also worked in the private sector as a Senior Financial Analyst for Medtronic Inc. in the United States.