Untold story of Raila Odinga’s late bodyguard George Oduor

George Oduor, the trusted and longtime bodyguard of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, passed away on Wednesday evening, April 2, 2025, at Nairobi West Hospital.

His death, following a brief illness, has left a profound void in the Odinga family and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), where he was a familiar and respected aide for over three decades.

Oduor’s career in personal security began with Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Raila’s father and Kenya’s first vice president .

After Jaramogi’s death in 1994, Oduor seamlessly transitioned to serve Raila, becoming not just a bodyguard but a close confidant and a symbol of loyalty within the Odinga inner circle.

Reports indicate that Oduor had been hospitalised for two weeks prior to his passing.

While the exact cause of death has not been officially disclosed, sources close to the family suggest he had been battling a short but serious illness.

His death was confirmed by ODM officials, including Communications Director Philip Etale and Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai, who both expressed their shock and sorrow on social media.

In a heartfelt statement late Wednesday night, Raila Odinga mourned the loss of his aide, describing Oduor as an integral part of his family.

“It is with profound shock and sadness that I announce the passing of my personal aide and bodyguard George Oduor this evening in Nairobi after a short illness,” Raila wrote.

George has been a part of Jaramogi’s and my family since the late ‘80s. We have stood, fallen, and risen together.

Oduor was a constant presence at Raila’s side, often seen accompanying the former Prime Minister during public appearances, political rallies, and personal engagements.

His towering figure and calm demeanor made him a recognisable part of Raila’s entourage, earning him admiration from supporters and colleagues alike.

Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi praised Oduor’s courage, noting, “George has been Baba’s most dependable bodyguard. Wuod ‘Seje’, go in peace.”

Tributes have poured in from across Kenya, with many highlighting Oduor’s selflessness and humility.

“George Odiwuor was so selfless and down to earth. A giant of a human being. Generous and kind,” one mourner shared online.

Another added, “Rest in peace to George Oduor, who has served as part of the Odinga family for the last 30 years. A legend.”

The loss comes at a time when Raila Odinga continues to be a pivotal force in Kenyan politics, navigating a newly forged cooperation pact with President William Ruto’s administration .

Oduor’s death is seen as a significant personal and professional blow to Raila, who has yet to announce further details regarding funeral arrangements.

As Kenya reflects on Oduor’s legacy, his decades of service stand as a testament to loyalty and resilience in the face of the country’s often turbulent political landscape.