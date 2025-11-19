What Kenyans expect in Ruto’s state of the nation address

President William Ruto will address the nation from Parliament on November 20, and Kenyans are waiting for straight answers on the issues that have shaped daily life over the past two years.

From stalled roads and school fees to insecurity and unemployment, the expectations around this year’s State of the Nation Address are unusually high.

Infrastructure is expected to feature prominently. The government has been pushing the message that hundreds of stalled road projects are finally back on track after a major effort to clear outstanding contractor payments.

In the last financial year, road agencies completed more than 760 kilometres of roads, far above their annual target. Ruto is also likely to promote the National Infrastructure Fund, which State House has positioned as a long-term fix for the country’s stop–start project cycle.

President William Ruto speaking at State House

The President has repeatedly defended the use of NSSF pension contributions for infrastructure, insisting it is a safe and profitable investment for savers.

However, many Kenyans still want clarity on why so many roads remain incomplete, whether pension funds are adequately protected, and when new infrastructure will begin to reduce transport and food costs.

Any mention of toll roads or new user charges is expected to provoke immediate public reaction.

Education is another sector that will draw intense scrutiny. From September 1 2025, public universities are expected to implement reduced fees under a revised funding model, which the government has described as historic.

Ruto is also likely to highlight the recruitment of more teachers and increased investment in classrooms and laboratories as the Competency-Based Curriculum continues to grow. But parents and students want more than policy statements.

They expect answers on the confusion surrounding the new funding model, the slow disbursement of scholarships and loans, persistent teacher shortages and the overcrowding that continues to plague many public schools.

For many families, the key question is when lower fees and better learning conditions will be felt on the ground.

Security concerns will also dominate public expectations. The government is expected to report progress under Operation Maliza Uhalifu, claiming that bandit attacks in the North Rift have reduced and that schools in affected areas have reopened.

In urban centres, the administration will likely point to crackdowns on gangs such as Kamjesh, Confirm, Wakali Kwanza and Wakali Wao, supported by digital policing tools and stronger community policing networks.

Even so, Kenyans want the President to confront the issues that have shaken national confidence: police brutality during the 2024 and June 2025 protests, the use of anti-terror charges against youthful protesters and rising cases of gender-based violence.

Many will be listening for concrete reforms that address abuse, improve crowd control and strengthen accountability.

Youth and jobs remain central concerns. While the government points to signs of economic recovery, many young people still struggle to find stable employment and rely heavily on informal gigs.

The President is expected to highlight the NYOTA programme, which the government describes as the largest youth empowerment initiative in Kenya’s history.

It targets nearly one million young people with vocational training, savings schemes and seed capital, with special focus on teen mothers, youth in informal settlements and those in refugee communities.

But young Kenyans want evidence that these programmes are working. They expect the President to give clear data on how many youths have benefited and how much money has actually been disbursed.

The state of the economy will be another critical theme. Ruto is likely to highlight improved macroeconomic indicators, including inflation averaging between four and five per cent, a lower Central Bank Rate and a projected GDP growth rate above five per cent.

President William Ruto speaking during a development tour in Busia

However, many Kenyans argue that the numbers do not reflect the reality they live. Food prices, rent, school-related expenses and transport costs remain high, even in periods of “moderate inflation”.

As a result, the public will expect the address to explain how the government intends to make macroeconomic indicators translate to the common mwananchi, how to manage debt and economic stability.

Governance and accountability are also likely to feature. The President is expected to highlight ongoing anti-corruption efforts, the expansion of digital government services through eCitizen and attempts to reduce wastage in the public sector.

Yet Kenyans will be looking for specifics rather than broad commitments. They want to see evidence of completed investigations, money recovered, and action taken against officials accused of misusing public funds.

As D Day approaches, the overall expectation is that the State of the Nation Address should move beyond policy language and provide clear commitments, timelines and solutions.