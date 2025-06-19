What Maraga really thinks about Gen Z and the 2027 election

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has officially thrown his hat into the ring for the 2027 presidential election, launching a scathing critique of President William Ruto’s administration.

In a Wednesday interview with Joe Ageyo, Maraga minced no words in condemning what he described as a slide into impunity, evidenced by the alleged violence against protestors and a pervasive culture of corruption.

"Those in authority think they can do anything, including killing young children like rats...they think that public resources are their property. It is time we think about resetting our country back to constitutionalism," he said, paying tribute to victims of police brutality in the recent protests and those killed in the June 2024 protests.

He said it was deeply troubling to see young Kenyans lose their lives while exercising their constitutional rights, adding that it pointed to a blatant disregard for the constitution.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga during a past interview

Announcing his presidential candidacy, Maraga positioned himself as a leader ready to restore order and ensure adherence to the constitution by all, regardless of their position.

He declared that Kenya was at a crossroads, warning that the country had strayed from the path of constitutionalism, a shift he said was evident in the breakdown of law and order, rampant corruption.

As head of state, I will require everybody to obey the law, starting with myself. We are in that moment where we want someone courageous to do exactly that.

In the interview, Maraga discussed the Supreme Court's decision to nullify the 2017 presidential election results.

He emphasised that the ruling was based on "irregularities and illegalities" found in the electoral process.

He explicitly referenced his landmark decision to nullify the 2017 presidential election as a testament to his unwavering commitment to the rule of law.

Maraga noted that the ruling has been cited in other countries, including Malawi, and has elevated Kenya's standing in legal matters.

He also believes that the ruling served as a powerful message, promoting a more cautious and restrained approach from those in positions of power.

Maraga’s priorities for Kenya

Outlining his priorities for Kenya, Maraga emphasised a multi-pronged approach to governance.

At the forefront of his agenda is a relentless fight against corruption.

Corruption is sending this country to its knees. Public debt is huge. Ask yourself what the borrowing that has been done since 2013 has done. Kenyans are burdened with public debt because these borrowings have ended up in people's pockets and mansions in foreign countries where people go for holiday homes, yet Kenyans don’t have a shelter above their heads.

His plan includes streamlining government procurement processes, strengthening anti-corruption bodies, and ensuring that investigations are not only initiated but also lead to successful prosecutions.

He vowed to dismantle the networks of graft that have plagued the nation, promising a transparent and accountable government.

“I will face corruption head-on. I know what I am up against, I am going to have to step on very thick toes but it requires someone to do it,” he added.

Economic revival is another key pillar of Maraga's platform.

He acknowledged the current economic hardships faced by many Kenyans and pledged to prioritise investments in essential services such as education and healthcare.

His strategy includes creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, fostering job creation, and implementing policies that will alleviate poverty and reduce the cost of living.

He stressed the importance of prudent financial management and ensuring that public resources are used for the benefit of all citizens.

Maraga also emphasised the need for professional governance, stating his intention to appoint competent individuals to key positions, allowing them to operate independently while remaining accountable for their performance.

This pledge resonated with many who have expressed frustration with political appointments often perceived as based on popularity or political relationships rather than merit.

Gen Z Voter Base

He called on Kenyans, particularly the youth, to register to vote in large numbers and to exercise their civic duty responsibly, urging them to prioritise issues over ethnic or financial considerations.

Yes, I am the Gen Z candidate, and I will tell you why. I have children, very many people have children. We are not going to be there forever. We are not going to be there forever to be leaders so we must get to a stage where we want to get our young people into leadership so that when we get weak, they take over.

He pointed out that 80% of Kenya’s population is made up of youth under the age of 40, yet a minority of those above 40 seeme unwilling to accept that it is time to involve young people in the country’s leadership.

He emphasised the need to give young people opportunities to innovate and introduce new ideas to help the country move forward.

Noting the technological advancements of the modern world, he acknowledged that young people were more adept with technology, which was now driving global progress.

Maraga said he is committed to cooperating with young people, encouraging them to rise and claim their rightful place in leadership so they could help run the country, something that, he added, was already happening in other parts of the world.

With two years to go before Kenyans head to the polls, Maraga’s candidature marks an early but significant development in the evolving presidential race.