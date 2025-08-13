PHOTOS: U.S. is building a Sh1.2B special runway in Kenya, here's what's in store

The U.S. is investing $10 million (Sh1.29 billion) into a critical infrastructure project at Camp Simba, located near Kenya’s Manda Bay naval base.

This investment, aimed at expanding and enhancing the base’s operational capabilities, is part of a broader effort to strengthen the U.S.-Kenya military partnership.

Enhancing Regional Security and Capabilities

The $10 million funding is earmarked for a 10,000-foot runway, which will significantly improve the airfield’s capacity.

This expanded runway will support larger and more diverse aircraft, including Northrop F-5 and Boeing C-17 planes, crucial for a variety of military operations.

A C-17 plane being escorted by F-15 aircraft. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Shane A. Cuomo

The importance of this investment lies not just in enhancing U.S. military presence but in increasing the U.S. Air Force’s ability to project power across East Africa, a region with growing security concerns.

The U.S. has long considered Kenya a vital partner in the fight against terrorism , particularly the threat posed by Al-Shabaab in the Horn of Africa.

Expanding U.S.-Kenya Military Cooperation

This investment comes on the heels of Kenya’s designation as a major non-NATO ally in 2024 , marking a new phase in the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

By improving Camp Simba’s infrastructure, the U.S. is positioning Kenya as a strategic hub for U.S. military operations in East Africa.

Construction work at Camp Simba near Manda Bay in Lamu. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jana Somero

The upgraded runway will not only enhance air mobility for U.S. forces but will also be vital for humanitarian missions, disaster response, and peacekeeping operations.

The U.S. has frequently worked alongside Kenyan forces in these areas, and the new infrastructure will support these joint missions in the future.

Long-Term Military and Economic Benefits

Beyond military advantages, the $10 million investment holds long-term economic and diplomatic value for both nations. U.S. contractors and personnel working on these projects are providing job opportunities and contributing to local economic development in Kenya.

Additionally, the expansion of Camp Simba will create a more sustainable and efficient military installation, allowing the U.S. to continue supporting its partner without interruption.

Construction work at Camp Simba near Manda Bay in Lamu

A Lasting Legacy

For 2nd Lt. Michael Martin and his team of engineers, the impact of this investment is not just immediate but will have long-lasting effects.

As Master Sgt. Scott Peyton of the U.S. Civil Engineer Flight put it, the work being done will leave a lasting legacy that will continue to benefit both countries long after the current teams depart.

Base defense exercise at Camp Simba. Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson

Why the U.S. Is Committed

This substantial investment reflects the U.S.'s deepening commitment to ensuring that Kenya remains a stable and capable military ally in East Africa.

As the region faces numerous security challenges, from militant groups to humanitarian crises, having a well-equipped and operational base like Camp Simba ensures that both the U.S. and Kenya can respond effectively to these threats.