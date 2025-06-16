What's in it for the youth in CS Mbadi's Sh4.29 trillion budget?

The 2025/2026 national budget presented by Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning, John Mbadi Ng’ongo, outlines several provisions targeting the empowerment of young Kenyans.

The Sh4.29 trillion financial plan, tabled in the National Assembly on June 12 , emphasises economic revival, employment creation, and support for small enterprises, with youth identified as a key demographic.

Education received one of the largest allocations, with Sh702.7 billion directed to the sector.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi on Wednesday, June 12, 2025, delivered the 2025/26 Budget Policy Statement in Parliament

The Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sub-sector has been allocated Sh7.7 billion for both capitation and scholarships.

In addition, Sh7.2 billion will fund the recruitment of intern teachers, specifically to support the implementation of junior secondary school learning .

The Housing and Urban Development sector, which employs thousands of young Kenyans, was allocated Sh128.3 billion.

This investment is expected to generate more employment opportunities for youth, particularly in the construction sector and in the supply chains that feed into affordable housing projects .

Health and social protection also received attention in the budget, with an allocation of Sh138.1 billion.

This includes Sh6.2 billion for the implementation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), Sh13.1 billion for strengthening primary healthcare, and Sh430 million for medical insurance targeting vulnerable populations.

Of this, Sh4.3 billion has been specifically earmarked to support medical interns, offering relief to young professionals entering the health sector.

The digital economy was another focus area, with a total of Sh12.7 billion allocated to the Digital Superhighway initiative.

These funds will support the expansion of ICT infrastructure, the development of digital hubs, and the growth of the creative economy.

The aim is to enable youth participation in digital jobs, content creation, and related technology-driven fields .

To support entrepreneurship, the budget adds Sh300 million to the Hustler Fund, which has so far served over 26 million Kenyans, most of them youth and micro-enterprise owners.

Other youth-oriented financial support includes Sh308 million for the Youth Enterprise Development Fund, Sh550 million for the establishment of entrepreneurship centres, and Sh1.3 billion aimed at improving financial inclusion in rural areas, especially for youth-led businesses.