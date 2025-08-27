Why Kenya has hired Trump ally's firm on Sh23 million monthly fee [Details]

The Government of Kenya has hired U.S.-based Continental Strategy LLC to provide federal-level lobbying and government relations in Washington, D.C., under an agreement filed with the U.S. Justice Department’s Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) unit.

The filing lists the foreign principal as the “Republic of Kenya” and was received on 8 August 2025.

According to the attached engagement letter, the firm will “provide lobbying services and government relations consulting at the federal level” for Kenya, with activities that may include lobbying, engaging U.S. policymakers, and preparing or disseminating informational materials.

File image of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei

Money and Terms

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya will pay a monthly retainer of $175,000 (Sh23 million) for 12 months, with the first payment due on the effective date and subsequent payments due on or before the 1st of each month.

The deal also allows the firm to bill reasonable costs such as registration fees and travel (hotel, airfare, car services, meals), excluding typical office overheads.

The agreement takes effect upon signature and auto-renews monthly unless either side gives 30 days’ written notice.

The signature block shows Continental Strategy’s founder and president, Carlos Trujillo, dating the acceptance “August 6, 2025.”

Who’s who

ADVERTISEMENT

Registrant (agent): Continental Strategy LLC, 1747 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Suite 875, Washington, DC 20006.

Foreign principal (client): Republic of Kenya, address State House Road, Nairobi.

Kenyan counterpart: Abraham Korir Sing’oei, Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs, listed as the official with whom the firm engages.

Signatories for the firm, Carlos Trujillo, Alberto Martinez, Alejandro Garcia, and John Barsa, signed the filings on August 8, 2025.

Notably, Carlos Trujillo is an American lobbyist and government affairs professional who previously served as United States Ambassador to the Organisation of American States.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is a member of the Republican Party, and previously served four terms in the Florida House of Representatives from 2010 until his appointment as ambassador.

Carlos Trujillo

High Stakes

This engagement comes amid scrutiny from the U.S. Senate.

Kenya is buying speed, proximity and coordination in Washington at a moment when trade, security and finance files all converge.

ADVERTISEMENT

On 1 August 2025, Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair Jim Risch introduced an amendment to the FY2026 National Defence Authorisation Act that would order the State Department to conduct a formal review of Kenya’s designation as a Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA) and deliver a classified report to Congress.

The Senate passed its version of the defence bill the same day, but the review remains a proposal until it survives House–Senate negotiations and is signed into law.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair Jim Risch

If adopted, the review would examine seven sensitive areas:

How Kenya cooperates with the U.S. on counter-terrorism and peacekeeping (including the Haiti mission).

Nairobi’s military and commercial ties with China, Russia and Iran, any political or financial links between Kenyan actors and those states.

Contacts with non-state armed groups such as the RSF and al-Shabaab.

Whether Kenya’s financial system is being misused by sanctioned or terror-listed entities.

How U.S. security assistance and intelligence are used, including any connections to abuses against civilians.