Live blog: Another change made in Raila's final journey ahead of burial

Another change has been made on Raila Odinga's final journey to his resting place in Bondo, Siaya County with the comiitee overseeing his state funeral confirming that the body will not be transported by road as initially planned.

The body will be flown to Bondo from Mamboleo grounds where thousands are still waiting to get a chance to bid him farewell.

What may have informed the change

Huge crowds that turned up at Mamboleo grounds to view the body of the foirmer Prime Minister may have informed the decision with the exercise anticipated to end later.

The exrecise was also started later than initially planned as security agencies had a difficult time controlling the crowds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents had also mobilised themeselves to accompany the body from Kisumu all the way to Bondo.

The military wheeling the body of Raila Odinga to the main dais at Mamboleo grounds

This would have slowd down the movement, with thousands others expected to line up the roads leading to his home as well as at towns located along the way.

The viewing extended to last past 3 pm so as to accommodate thousands that are still streaming in.

Below is a timeline of key events on Saturday, October 18 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

2:34 pm: Mama Ida Odinga addresses mourners and the press from Opda farm. She appeals for peace and order, urging mourners not to be rowdy.

12: 40 pm: Mama Ida Odinga arrives at their Bondo home in the company of Rosemary Odinga for the first time since the death of the formers Prime Minister.

10: 15 am: Emergency response teams respond to hundreds of mourners who fainted upon viewing the body of the former Prime Minister.

All through Saturday morning: Delegations continued to stream in to moutrn Raila Odinga at his Opoda farm.

Busia Governon Paul Otuoma arrived donning traditional mourning attire and broughts gifts, including cattle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya delivered several bulls at Raila's Op[oda farm, eulogising the ODM leader as a true patriot who stood for what is right.

Jeremian Kioni arrived in Bondo ahead of Raila Odinga's burial on Sunday. He eulogised him as a uniting figure who fought for ordinary citizens and forged a united nation across the political divide.

A delegation representing Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi arrives at Opoda farm withgifts including cattle and chicken. The gifts were received by Bondo MP Shadrack Ochanda.

9:41 am: Viewing of the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga starts at Mamboleo grounds in Kisumu after a brief prayer service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Security agencies had a difficult time controlling the crowd, with some delays in the program.

9:20 am: Raila's body is wheeled into the dais.

Live blog: Another change made in Raila's final journey as Kisumu mourns

8:56 am: The body is offloaded in readiness for wheeling to the main dais.

8:47 am: The helicopter carrying the body lands at Mamboleo grounds as a cloud of grief engulfs Kisumu. Residents wail, and chant with some climbing trees and water towers to catch a glimpse of the casket bearing the body.

ADVERTISEMENT

8:35: The military helicopter carrying the remains of the former Prime Minister takes off from Kisumu International Airport heading to Mamboleo grounds.

7:20 am: Military aircraft codenamed ENIGMA01 bearing the remains of the former Prime Minister lands in Kisumu and is accorded a water canon salute.

Military aircraft codenamed ENIGMA01 bearing the remains of the former Prime Minister lands in Kisumu and is accorded a water canon salute