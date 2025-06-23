Why Moses Kuria has declared 2027 will mirror Kibaki’s 2002 victory

Senior advisor to President William Ruto, Moses Kuria, has stirred political discussion after suggesting that Kenya’s 2027 presidential election will not be a contested race, but rather a moment of national consensus.

Speaking during an interview with Jeff Koinange, Kuria likened the upcoming election to the 2002 General Election, where Mwai Kibaki won in a landslide following a pre-election political agreement that unified the opposition.

“There’s not going to be an election in 2027 for presidential [seat],” Kuria said.

Senior advisor to President William Ruto, Moses Kuria

There’s not going to be a contest... It will be another moment like 2002.

Kibaki’s 2002 victory, backed by a united opposition under the National Rainbow Coalition, saw him secure 62% of the vote, while his main rival, Uhuru Kenyatta, garnered 31%.

Kuria argued that the margin then was so wide it resembled a "rubber-stamp" rather than a competitive race.

A Call for Political Consensus

Kuria argued that Kenya is approaching a turning point where national stability may depend on consensus among political leaders rather than divisive competition.

“Wazee wataketi chini [elders will sit down]… the alternative will be too dire to fathom,” he said, warning that the country could either “go the Rwanda way and destroy the nation” or unite under a shared vision.

He suggested that by 2027, Kenya's political elite will choose unity over confrontation.

"Let there be honour among men and women," he added, emphasising the need for leadership that prioritises national interest.

Backdrop of Political Tensions

Kuria’s remarks come at a time when opposition voices, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, are amplifying calls for a “one-term” presidency for Ruto.

There is speculation that a new coalition could challenge the president in the next election, raising the stakes for what is expected to be a high-stakes political showdown.

However, Kuria dismissed these developments as premature and out of touch with the mood he believes will prevail in 2027.

President William Ruto with Moses Kuria during the funeral Service of the latter's sister in Gatundu South, Kiambu County in January 2023

No Clear Opposition Strategy Yet

As of now, Kenya's political landscape remains fluid. The opposition has not yet named a clear candidate or strategy.

While Kuria’s predictions may seem optimistic from the government's perspective, the reality of voter sentiment, coalition-building, and economic pressures will likely shape how events unfold.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has officially launched a new political outfit, Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

While Kuria’s comments reflect confidence within Ruto’s inner circle, whether 2027 will mirror 2002’s consensus-style transition remains to be seen.