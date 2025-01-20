More details emerge about Moi Girls dormitory fire

A fire broke out earlier today in a Form 2 dormitory at Moi Girls High School in Nairobi, triggering an immediate and coordinated emergency response.

Thanks to the swift actions of school authorities, firefighters, and medical teams, all students were safely evacuated, and the blaze has been successfully extinguished.

Details of the Incident

The fire started in one of the dormitories that housed Form 2 students.

The alarm was raised promptly, enabling school staff to evacuate students to safety before the fire could spread to other areas of the institution.

In the chaos of the evacuation, a small stampede occurred, leading to minor injuries among a few students.

St. John Ambulance teams, who arrived on-site shortly after the fire was reported, provided first aid to those injured, ensuring their well-being.

The Nairobi Fire Department responded swiftly, managing to contain and extinguish the flames before they could cause further damage.

While the dormitory has suffered significant damage, no lives were lost.

St. John Ambulance Kenya confirmed that their teams were on the scene to manage medical emergencies.

They treated minor injuries on-site, with no need for further hospitalisation.