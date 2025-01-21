Nairobi County issues strict directives to matatus operating in CBD

Nairobi County has issued a new directive to matatu owners in a bid to enhance cleanliness and orderliness across the city.

The notice, dated January 13, 2025, was signed by Geoffrey Mosiria, the County Chief Officer for Environment, and seeks to address issues of environmental degradation linked to poor stage management.

The directive highlights concerns over matatu stages being occupied overnight, which has hindered cleaning operations.

Additionally, the county noted that some vehicles are not properly maintained, while abandoned vehicles contribute to environmental pollution and create an eyesore in public spaces.

To address these issues, matatu operators have been instructed to:

Vacate stages during designated nighttime cleaning hours to allow county staff to thoroughly clean. Maintain the cleanliness of their vehicles and ensure proper waste management by engaging licensed waste service providers. Cease unnecessary hooting and loud music, which create noise pollution and disrupt public order. Remove all abandoned vehicles from the stages with immediate effect.

The county emphasised that compliance with these measures is crucial for creating a clean and sustainable urban environment.

Operators who fail to adhere to the directives will face enforcement actions as prescribed by law.

In the notice, Mosiria called on all stakeholders to support the county’s efforts in enhancing Nairobi’s image and fostering a more sustainable urban environment. “Let us collaborate to enhance Nairobi's image and maintain a sustainable urban environment,” the notice urged.

These measures form part of Nairobi’s broader strategy to improve waste management, reduce public nuisances, and safeguard the city's environment for future generations.

Bringing order back to Nairobi CBD

In 2025, Nairobi is witnessing significant efforts towards environmental restoration and community engagement through various cleanup initiatives.

Nairobi County has recently implemented a ban on hawking within the Central Business District (CBD), a move aimed at addressing congestion and restoring order to the city's streets.

This directive was officially announced by Governor Johnson Sakaja, emphasizing that key thoroughfares, including Moi Avenue, Haile Selassie Avenue, Kenneth Matiba Road, and Ronald Ngala Street, are strictly off-limits for hawkers.

Despite the ban on main streets, the county government has designated specific backstreets and lanes where hawking will still be permitted.