New details emerge on SHA protestor's arrest by DCI officers

Grace Njoki Mulei, a 61-year-old patient, was arrested at Ladnan Hospital in Eastleigh while seeking medical assistance for knee surgery.

Her arrest has triggered outrage, with organisations and rights groups condemning the move as a violation of fundamental rights.

The Kenya Medical Association (KMA), the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), and the Police Reforms Working Group have jointly expressed their concern.

In a statement, the groups said, “Such actions are a violation of patients’ fundamental rights and a significant barrier to accessing essential healthcare.”

The saga has taken a new twist after revelations that Dr. Mohamed Abdi Mohamed, chairperson of the Social Health Authority (SHA), founded Ladnan Hospital, where she was arrested.

Mulei had joined other patients and mothers on 15 January 2025 to protest inequalities and inefficiencies in the Social Health Authority.

Reports indicate that plainclothes officers, identifying themselves as DCI officers, arrested her at the hospital, forcibly removing her from the premises.

She was taken to Capitol Hill Police Station and charged with creating a disturbance at the Ministry of Health boardroom .

DCI statement

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), she was apprehended at Hombe Road, off Juja Road, before being transported to the police station.

The DCI said in a statement, “She will remain in custody until her court appearance scheduled for tomorrow.”

The KMA and other organisations have highlighted the broader implications of this case.

They stated, “Advocating for improved public health services is not a crime. It is a civic duty to ensure life-saving health services for a healthier and more equitable society.”

The groups urged the government to review the charges, drop them, and address systemic healthcare challenges.

The statement was co-signed by several organisations, including Amnesty International Kenya, FIDA-Kenya, and the Federation of Women Lawyers.

They emphasised the need to protect patients and foster a healthcare environment where access is free and fair.