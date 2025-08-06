Major Non-NATO Ally status at risk: Benefits Kenya could lose

The United States Congress is set to review Kenya's designation as a major non-NATO ally following a proposal presented by the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairperson, Jim Risch.

The move comes as a direct consequence of Kenya's continued engagement with China and follows a recent visit by President William Ruto to Beijing in April.

A new law directs the Secretary of State, in coordination with other officials, to initiate a formal review of Kenya's non-NATO status within 90 days of the act's enactment. The US Congress is expected to present its report on the matter within 180 days.

President William Ruto with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a state visit to China

The review will be comprehensive, examining several key areas of Kenya's foreign policy and domestic affairs .

It will assess the relationship between Kenya and the US on matters such as countering violent extremism, maintaining peace and security in sub-Saharan Africa and Haiti, and Kenya's role as an economic partner.

Additionally, the review will scrutinise the military and security relationship between Kenya and countries like China , Russia, and Iran.

This includes a review of any agreements or joint activities that have occurred since Kenya was granted its non-NATO ally status on June 24, 2024.

The political and financial ties of prominent political figures and institutions with these same nations will also be under examination.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair Jim Risch

On the economic front, the review will specifically look at Kenya's trade and investment relationship with China, with a focus on its involvement in the Belt and Road Initiative and its bilateral debt.

Furthermore, the US will assess the use of its own security assistance and intelligence support by the Kenyan government and its potential impact on human rights actions, including alleged abductions and torture.

Kenya is also under scrutiny for its role as a potential financial haven for individuals and entities on the US Office of Foreign Assets Control's sanctions list, particularly those linked to foreign terrorist organisations in neighbouring countries.

Benefits Kenya Stands to Lose

In the event that Kenya's designation as a major non-NATO ally (MNNA) is revoked, the country stands to lose a number of significant benefits, as outlined by the US State Department.

The loss of MNNA status would mean Kenya is no longer eligible for loans of material, supplies, or equipment for cooperative research, development, testing, or evaluation.

President Donald Trump follows the military operation that destroyed 3 major nuclear enrichment facilities in Iran from the Situation Room

Furthermore, the country would be ineligible to serve as a site for US war reserve stockpiles on its territory outside of US military facilities.

Under the current designation, Kenya can enter into agreements with the United States for cooperative training on a bilateral or multilateral basis, with reciprocal financial arrangements covering all direct US costs. This privilege would be withdrawn.

Additionally, losing MNNA status would impact Kenya's ability to acquire surplus defence equipment. Currently, the country is eligible for priority delivery of such equipment transferred under Section 516 of the Foreign Assistance Act.

It would also no longer be considered for the purchase of depleted uranium ammunition.

Finally, the MNNA designation allows Kenyan companies, like those in NATO countries, to bid on contracts for the maintenance, repair, or overhaul of US Department of Defence equipment outside of the United States.