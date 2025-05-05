Thika Sports Club played host to the eighth edition of the NCBA Golf Series on Saturday, with an impressive turnout of 270 golfers battling for top honors on the scenic pa-72 course.

The day belonged to Dennis Gakuo and Naomi Kimata, who emerged as the Overall Gross Winners in the men's and ladies' categories respectively.

Gakuo, playing off handicap 3, put on a commanding performance to card an impressive 77 gross, securing the men's top spot.

Meanwhile, Kimata, playing off handicap 14, showcased consistency and grit to post 85 gross, clinching the overall ladies' title.

Naomi Kimata (left) receives her award from NCBA Thika Branch Manager Nicholas Njenga after emerging as the overall ladies winner at the NCBA Golf Series tournament held at Thika Sports Club

The tightly contested tournament also saw brilliant performances across other categories. In Division I (handicap 12 and below), handicap 8 Edward Nyamu topped the leaderboard with 37 points.

The Division II men's title went to Simon Kibe (handicap 20), who carded 40 points, while Veronica Wanjiku (handicap 22) emerged victorious in the Division II ladies' category with 41 points, a score matched by Rose Nduta (handicap 42), the winner in Division III (handicap 25 and above).

Rising junior star Jamie Gakobo (handicap 15) impressed with a strong round of 39 points, taking home the Junior Winner trophy. In the Guest category, Job Karimi (handicap 26) delivered a matching score of 39 points to claim the Guest Winner title.

Among the NCBA staff participants, Daniel Chege stood out with 24 points. The day also featured exciting skill contests, where Linus Muthari and Veronica Wanjiku won the Longest Drive awards in the men's and ladies' categories respectively. The Nearest to the Pin titles went to Ngugi Waweru (Men) and Betty Mutua (Ladies).

Speaking at the event, NCBA Thika Branch Manager Nicholas Njenga said: "We are incredibly proud to have hosted today's event here at Thika Sports Club. Seeing 270 golfers participate is not only a testament to the growth of the game, but also to the strength of this golfing community. At NCBA, we are committed to empowering growth—not just in golf, but across sectors. Through our support for SMEs and asset finance solutions, we want to ensure that individuals and businesses alike can move forward and achieve their ambitions."

Thika Sports Club Captain Moses Gatonye echoed the positive sentiment, saying: "Today's turnout was truly phenomenal. NCBA continues to show unmatched dedication to the game of golf, and we are grateful for their partnership. This event gave our members and guests a chance to engage, compete, and enjoy the sport we love in a well-organized and enjoyable setting. We look forward to many more such engagements."

The NCBA Golf Series now shifts focus to the next event on its 2025 calendar – the Machakos Golf Club leg for the nineth leg on 9th May, continuing to provide a platform for golfers of all skill levels to compete, connect, and grow the game.