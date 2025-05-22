Kenya’s toughest off-road race makes history with electric vehicle powered by Safaricom

Safaricom has announced a significant increase in its sponsorship for this year’s Rhino Charge event, committing Sh25.8 million compared to Sh15 million last year.

The off-road motorsport competition will take place on Saturday, May 31, in Baringo County.

This rise in funding aligns with Safaricom’s strengthened dedication to environmental conservation and community impact.

The sponsorship will support Car No. 44 (AK44), led by Safaricom Chairman Adil Khawaja and the EV Explorers team, the first-ever electric vehicle entry in Rhino Charge history. This marks a key milestone for sustainable motorsport in Kenya.

Beyond financial backing, Safaricom will provide connectivity solutions and an experiential set-up at the remote event location.

This will improve communication and engagement for participants and spectators, showcasing how technology can transform event delivery even in rugged terrains.

Dr Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO, said: “Rhino Charge aligns with our commitment to drive sustainability and environmental conservation. As part of celebrating our 25 years of transforming lives, we’re proud to deepen our involvement by doubling our support for this year’s competition. Beyond funding, we’re bringing connectivity and immersive experiences to enrich the event.”

The 36th Rhino Charge is expected to attract 65 competing teams, including top contenders such as five-time winners Car No. 5, led by Graham McKittrick, and former champions Car No. 4, led by Mark Glen.

Other notable participants include Car No. 43 (Peter Kinyua), Moto Moto (Rajesh Maini), BATUK, Team Huzi, and Zambarau Heels on the Wheel.

Last year’s event, held in Torosei, Kajiado County, set a new fundraising record by generating Sh325.8 million for conservation efforts. Car No. 44, backed by Safaricom, was the top fundraiser with Sh175 million, reinforcing the company’s legacy of dedication to environmental protection.

Christian Lambrechts, Executive Director of Rhino Ark, praised Safaricom’s ongoing partnership: “Safaricom has been one of our most steadfast partners. Their increased investment this year reflects their unwavering commitment to environmental conservation and the communities that depend on these ecosystems. With their support in both funding and infrastructure, we’re optimistic that this year’s event will raise even more funds to protect Kenya’s critical landscapes.”

Safaricom, through its foundations, has invested over Sh586 million in various sustainability and conservation initiatives. These include tree planting to increase forest cover, conserving biodiversity in Mau Eburu Forest, mitigating human-wildlife conflicts across different conservancies, and promoting renewable energy solutions.

For more than a decade, Safaricom’s support for Rhino Charge has contributed to raising over Sh2.4 billion for conservation projects. Funds have been used to erect electric fencing in critical wildlife areas such as Mt Kenya, the Aberdares, and Kakamega Forest, as well as protecting vital water towers and natural habitats across Kenya.

This year’s sponsorship and support by Safaricom not only continues its tradition of environmental stewardship but also highlights the growing role of technology in driving sustainable solutions and community engagement.