Inside Ruto’s plan to make Kenya a 1st world country by 2055 & vision for Nairobi

President William Ruto has reiterated his commitment to transform Kenya from a developing nation into a first-world country.

Sharing his bold vision with worshippers the during the 70th anniversary of the African Inland Church Ziwani held at Starehe Boys in Nairobi County, Ruto explained the strategic steps he has taken to ensure that the plan becomes a reality.

Detailing bold vision, President Ruto noted that the plan is anchored in pure effort, good plans, the unity of Kenyans, collective resolve of the country’s leadership to take the great leap and backed by the country’s vast resources.

I want to say this in church that by God’s grace, we have been in the third world for far too long. We have had our fair share, and it is now time, by God’s grace, the efforts of our hands, the blessings of our plans, and the energy and unity of the people of Kenya, to move this country from a third-world to a first-world country in the next 30 years .

What Ruto & his government have done to achieve ambitious target

Highlighting some of the priority areas that his administration has focused on to power Kenya into a first-world economy by 2055, Ruto noted that strategic investment in sectors such as housing, healthcare, education, and agriculture will form the foundation of Kenya’s sustainable development and economic growth while also creating employment, and with a positive ripple-effect in other sectors.

President William Ruto and other leaders who joined the congregation at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Kenya (AIPCK) in a special service celebrating the inauguration of the Nairobi Archdiocese in Kasarani.

He assured those in attendance that Kenya has abundant resources to support the great plan he has in place.

We have what it takes, we have the ideas, the plan, the people, and the resources to take this country to a first world by 2055. I am persuaded beyond any reasonable doubt that we are going to move this country to a first world by 2055.

The President added that he ha engaged Members of parliament and leaders of various political parties and all are in support of the plan.

I have talked with almost 80% of MPs, Raila Odinga, Uhuru Kenyatta and just recently Gideon Moi on how we will move this country to a first-world country and I will continue to engage all leaders.

Nairobi cannot continue being a city in filth: Ruto’s plan for the capital

Nairobi which remains Kenya’s economic engine, contributing an average 27.5% of the country’s Gross Value Added (GVA) over the last five years also featured in President Ruto’s plan with the Head of State revealing that an initiative that will bring together both the county and national government along with the private sector clean the city and make it dignified is underway.

Nairobi cannot continue to be a city in the filth . We have started cleaning the Nairobi river and now we are in the final stages of signing an agreement with the private sector on how we are going to clean this city.

We must not have mud along our roads. This city will have streetlights so that we make sure that Nairobi is clean, becomes motorable and a city in the light, not in darkness. I have committed that the national government will provide resources.

In a country where promises by politicians are often broken with reckless abandon and those behind them never lack excuses, the fullness of time will reveal whether this is yet another empty one that will end at the graveyard where many before it lie or one that will be actualised.