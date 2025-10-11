Misfortunes that sent Cop Shakur on a downward spin, public appeal & fresh start

Jackson Kihara, popularly known as Cop Shakur has sparked a wave of public concern with his bold confession of struggle, survival and hope for a fresh start after a series of misfortune sent him on a downward spin.

Sharing his journey from duty to despair and the hope of a comeback even as he admits that he is broken but not beaten, Shakur revealedhow a series of business misfortunes and personal circumstances sent him on a downward spin and the resilience that has carried him through what he described as the “lowest moment” in his life.

After losing his job as a prison warder due to his fierce activism at a time when Kenya was witnessing rampant abductions, brutal crackdown on protesters and sustained attack on government critics, Shakur ventured into business with a clear plan.

Reflecting on the present circumstances, he noted that his financial situation is not as a result of losing gainful employment, but has been occasioned by factors beyond his control.

File image of Jackson Kihara alias Cop Shakur

After losing my job illegally because of my activism, something I'll never regret, I had actually planned well. What I'm going through now has nothing to do with losing that job.

Misfortunes that Cop Shakur encountered in business

Shakur operated a car hire company after he lost his job as a prison warder.

However, a series of misfortunes hit him hard, leaving him with debts of more than one million shillings.

Things took a turn for the worse after several vehicles belonging to the company were involved in accidents which left them badly-damaged.

With no fleet to keep operations running, his pockets dried up rapidly and pushed him further into debt.

He also ventured into events business and organised an event which saw him dig deep into his pocket hoping for success in December last year.

However, weather and fate conspired to sink him deeper as it rained heavily on the day of the event, impacting attendance and seeing both his investment and efforts fail to yield results.

“That’s how I ended up deep in debt. I’ve been trying to stay afloat through events and business, but everything collapsed,” Shakur added.

Being auctioned, arrest warrant & struggle for survival

Unable to meet his financial obligations, including servicing debts, Shakur shared that he is facing possible arrest.

Jackson Kihara Kuria, alias Cop Shakur

The little he had was collected by auctioneers, leaving him with nothing more to be seized and with an active warrant against him which further compounds his situation.

I'm in debt, I've been auctioned, I have an arrest warrant against me, and I can't pay my bills or provide for my daughter. “I've tried to stay strong, but life has been heavy.

Struggles with mental health & end of marriage

His marriage also suffered a major setback when his wife allegedly cheated on him with his best friend.

This only added onto the pressure resulting from financial struggles and sent him in a downward spin and struggle with mental health.

My mental health struggles started after my ex-wife cheated on me with my best friend on my own bed. I found them. That moment broke me completely. But I don’t blame her, because I wasn’t there for her. I take responsibility for my part in how things fell apart.

Drawing from his faith, Shakur shared instances when he attempted to take his life, admitting that the fact that he is alive to share his predicament is a clear sign that God wasn’t done with him.

I swallowed pills, tried to suffocate myself, even tried hanging, but every time, I woke up. Maybe God wasn’t done with me yet.

Renewed hope, resilience and focus on comeback

Despite his personal circumstances, Shakur is keen on making a comeback by embracing opportunities that come along and rebuild his life.

File image of Jackson Kihara alias Cop Shakur

I don’t blame anyone. I just want to rebuild for my daughter, and for myself.

He appealed for anyone who might have a job opportunity whether as a security bouncer or driver to reach out and set him up on a path to providing a stable future for his young family.

Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you or a loved one be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:

Befrienders Kenya suicide prevention hotline +254 722 178 177

Niskize suicide prevention helpline 0900 620 800 or +254 718 227 440

Mindful Kenya Therapy on USSD code 70230#