NCBA Golf Series: Maina, Muia rule Karen, junior star emerges overall winner in Uganda

Gilbert Maina shot an impressive round of 74 gross off handicap 4 to emerge the overall winner at the Karen Country Club qualifying leg of the 2025 NCBA Golf Series on Saturday, 14, June 2025 as Koki Muia emerged the Overall Gross Lady Winner.

It was an interesting outing in Uganda as last year’s Junior Winner in the same qualifying event Gabriel Amani put up a brilliant display to bag 47 points and emerge the overall winner.

Playing off handicap 18, Godwill Bindeeba was the Men Winner with 45 points as last year’s Division One Lady Winner Judith Komugisha scooped the Ladies’ title with 44 points.

Four hundred and sixty golfers were in action over the weekend, 260 at Karen - including 13 junior golfers who had a splendid day on the course- and another 200 at the Uganda Golf Club as the 2025 Series hosted the first regional double-header of the season.

Overall Lady Winner at the 2025 NCBA Golf Series qualifying leg at Karen CC Koki Muia is awarded by NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora-min

Playing in the Karen leg of the series for the third time, Muia (HC12) returned a score of 81 to clinch the ladies title and book her slot in the grand finale of the competition set for November this year.

Muia will be hoping to replicate the heroics of clubmate Sarah Nyareru who won this leg last year and went on to emerge as the winner during the finale at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

Speaking after her victory, Muia said: “Today was fantastic and I had the best day on the course. The weather was good, and I had good teammates, so the game just came together. I have played the NCBA Series three times, and this is my first time winning. I am looking forward to playing at the finale.”

Overall Winner at the 2025 NCBA Golf Series qualifying leg at Karen CC Gilbert Maina is awarded by NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora

Peter Marandu (HC 11) claimed the Division One title after carding 40 points. Betty Gacheru emerged as the Division Two Lady winner with an impressive score of 42 points playing off handicap 16 as Cyllus Onyango (HC 14) carded 41 points to win the Men’s category, though on countback.

The Division 3 prize went to Kenneth Muraguri (HC 26), whose excellent play earned him 41 points, also on countback as Nathan Gikemi won the junior category after returning 39 points while playing off handicap 24.

Apolo Asol (HC 26) was the Staff Winner with 37 points, following a countback as well, as Mwangi Kiragu emerged as the Guest Winner after recording 37 points.

Miriam Njoroge masterfully had her shot closest to the pin for the ladies, while Collins Were doing the same for the men. In the Longest Drive challenge, Pettie Ndolo powered her way to the ladies' win, and Mike Njogu took the men's title.

NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said: “It has been a wonderful day as today we had two tournaments going on for the NCBA Series qualifiers one at Karen Country Club and the other at Uganda Golf Club and in total we had 460 golfers on the course.



"This week we made a big move by working with several partners to start supporting professional working with the Professional Golfers of Kenya. We are committing more money to aid in the development of golf further.”

Following the successful completion of the two legs in Karen and Kampala, action now shifts to Ruiru Sports Club for the 15th qualifying leg of the series set for Saturday June 21, 2025.