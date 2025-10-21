What happens to Raila’s monthly pension now & how much Ida Odinga gets

When Kenya’s former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, passed away, the nation not only mourned a political giant but also faced a legal and financial question: what happens to the benefits he enjoyed as a retired state officer, and does his widow, Ida Odinga, inherit them?

Raila Odinga’s position as Prime Minister, created under the National Accord of 2008, was unique.

The role ended with the 2013 elections and the implementation of the 2010 Constitution, which replaced the coalition government with a presidential system.

Yet, even after the office was abolished, Parliament moved to recognise his service through legislation that defined the benefits of former top officials, including those who once held the office of Prime Minister.

Raila and Ida Odinga

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the Retirement Benefits (Deputy President and Designated State Officers) Act of 2015, Odinga was formally recognised as an “entitled person.”

The Act grants former Deputy Presidents, Vice Presidents, Prime Ministers, Speakers, and Chief Justices a defined package of retirement perks.

When Ida was forcefully retired by Moi's government for being Raila's wife Weeks after she went to court to demand the government produce her detained husband, Raila Odinga, a letter landed on Ida Odinga's desk at Kenya High School. It ended her career and made her family homeless. The official reason? 'Public interest'. The unspoken reason? Being Raila's wife.

It specifies that a former Prime Minister is entitled to a lifetime pension equal to 80 per cent of their last monthly salary in office, which was Sh800,000, in addition to a one-off lump sum payment equivalent to one year’s salary for each term served.

Beyond that, Odinga’s benefits included official vehicles, typically two saloon cars and one four-wheel-drive vehicle, replaceable every four years, as well as a fully furnished office, domestic staff, drivers, secretaries, personal assistants, and security personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The law also covers full medical insurance for the entitled officer and their spouse, diplomatic passports, and other privileges befitting the office’s stature.

Government budget reports show that the cost of running Odinga’s retirement office, including staff salaries and would be Sh63 million for the 2025/26 financial year.

The 2015 Act not only guaranteed these benefits during the lifetime of a qualified officer but also addressed what happens after their death.

Section 9 of the law provides that upon the death of an entitled person who is in receipt of, or who is entitled to, a pension under the Act, the surviving spouse “shall be entitled to fifty per cent of the pension which was payable to the entitled person.”

In simpler terms, Ida Odinga, as Raila’s widow, is legally eligible to receive half of her late husband’s pension for the remainder of her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the law’s clarity begins to blur when it comes to the non-monetary benefits, such as vehicles, office staff, and allowances.

The Act’s wording confines the spouse’s entitlement to pension, not to the full range of perks enjoyed by the deceased office-holder.

Raila’s secret to a lasting marriage & tips from 51 years of marriage to Ida Raila Odinga reflects on his 51 years of marriage to Ida Odinga to advise on what makes a marriage last and where many couples go wrong.

This means that while Ida is entitled to receive 50 per cent of Raila’s monthly pension, it is less certain whether she would continue to receive benefits such as a staffed office, government vehicles, or state-funded security.

Ida Odinga

ADVERTISEMENT

These are administrative matters often determined by the National Treasury and the Office of the President on a case-by-case basis.

This legal grey area has sparked public interest and speculation, especially given Kenya’s long-running debates about the retirement packages of former leaders.

While the country has made efforts to codify and standardise benefits for senior state officers, controversies have occasionally surfaced around who qualifies for what, and under what circumstances those benefits can be suspended or revoked.

When former President Mwai Kibaki died in 2022 , his family retained part of his pension benefits in line with existing law, but his personal staff and office operations were quietly wound down.

A comparable outcome is likely for Ida. She is legally entitled to receive half of her husband’s pension, a symbolic continuation of the state’s recognition of his service, but the vehicles, office space, and staff may not continue under her name.