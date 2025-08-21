Why fans can be hopeful about filling Kasarani for Madagascar clash despite sanction

As Kenya prepares to face Madagascar in the quarterfinals of CHAN 2024, optimism remains high that Kasarani Stadium could once again be filled to capacity despite an ongoing sanction from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The build-up to Friday’s clash has been marked by a flurry of ticketing challenges, capacity restrictions and unprecedented fan demand, but there are strong indications that the Harambee Stars will still enjoy overwhelming support from the stands.

Government assures fans of readiness

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Salim Mvurya, has expressed confidence in the preparations ahead of the crucial tie.

In a statement, Mvurya praised the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for its work in ensuring the match meets the required standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am satisfied with the final preparations undertaken by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for Friday’s quarterfinal clash between Kenya and Madagascar,” Mvurya said, noting that the match was not only important for sporting reasons but also for Kenya’s continental profile.

The Sports Cabinet Secretary was accompanied by Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi and LOC Chair Nicholas Musonye as he gave the assurance.

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Salim Mvurya

More fan zones to increase access

To ensure more Kenyans can be part of the historic moment, FKF and the LOC have expanded official fan zones from 10 to 13 across Nairobi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This move aims to accommodate fans unable to secure tickets for Kasarani, giving them safe and organised spaces to watch and cheer for the Harambee Stars.

“Ahead of the match, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and the LOC have increased the number of official fan zones from 10 to 13 across Nairobi to give more Kenyans the opportunity to rally behind the Harambee Stars,” Mvurya explained.

The additional fan zones also reflect the government’s effort to harness the current wave of unity and enthusiasm around CHAN 2024.

The tournament has already given Kenyans a rare sense of shared purpose, with the Stars’ performances drawing nationwide attention.

Football fans at Kasarani Stadium

ADVERTISEMENT

FKF appeals for full capacity

One of the biggest concerns leading into Friday’s clash has been the stadium’s reduced capacity.

For the opening group matches, CAF allowed Kasarani’s 44,000 seats to be filled, but after a series of incidents during the group stage, the federation capped attendance at 27,000 for Kenya’s last group game against Zambia.

FKF has since lodged a formal appeal to CAF requesting a return to full capacity. The Sports CS confirmed that efforts are ongoing to ensure as many Kenyans as possible can access the game.

“FKF has also formally appealed to CAF to revise the stadium capacity from the current 60 percent to full capacity, even as CAF works to resolve the ongoing technical issues on its ticketing portal,” Mvurya said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ticketing frenzy underscores demand

The demand for tickets has been overwhelming, with the official ticketing platform Mookh Africa experiencing server downtime on Tuesday due to the volume of fans trying to secure their spots.

This surge in demand has been interpreted by many as a positive sign. After years of struggles with attendance and waning enthusiasm, the Stars’ performance in CHAN 2024 appears to have reignited a nationwide passion for football.

Harambee Stars playing Zambia at Kasarani Stadium

CHAN’s impact on Kenya’s profile

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Sports CS, the stakes go beyond the quarterfinal match. Mvurya highlighted that Kenya’s successful hosting and the Harambee Stars’ strong showing have boosted the country’s continental image.

“CHAN 2024 has progressively profiled our country on the continental stage and showcased the immense talent of the Harambee Stars,” he said.

He urged Kenyans to maintain the spirit of unity that has defined the tournament. “I urge Kenyans to continue on this positive trajectory of unity and purpose, without invoking negative politics, as we stand together in support of our team,” he added.