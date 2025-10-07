How to apply for NYOTA project & get Sh50K grants before deadline

The National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) Project is a major Government of Kenya programme, financed by the World Bank, designed to uplift vulnerable youth through skills training, entrepreneurship support, and financial empowerment.

It builds on the earlier Kenya Youth Employment Opportunities Project (KYEOP) and aims to reach 820,000 young people across the country.

This article explains what the NYOTA Project is, who qualifies, the benefits, and the step-by-step guide to apply for NYOTA opportunities in 2025.

Youth who attended the Nairobi County Empowerment Program at State House Nairobi

What is the NYOTA Project?

NYOTA is a multi-agency initiative implemented on a national scale by agencies such as the State Department for Youth Affairs & Creative Economy, MSEA, NSSF, and NITA. Its goals are to:

Increase youth earnings.

Improve employability through training and apprenticeships.

Foster a savings culture with monetary incentives.

Strengthen youth employment systems and digital empowerment

Who is Eligible for the NYOTA Project?

To apply, you must meet these conditions:

Age: 18–29 years (up to 35 years for Persons with Disabilities).

Education: Form 4 and below (no university/college education)

Employment: Unemployed or engaged in casual work.

Nationality: Kenyan citizen with a valid National ID and a registered SIM card.

The project also includes refugee youth in gazetted camps in Garissa and Turkana.

Benefits of the NYOTA Project

Participants stand to gain significant opportunities, including:

Business Support

Start-up capital of Sh50,000 (with 12% saved).

Business development services, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

Support for micro-franchises and linkages to the market. On-the-Job Experience (OJE)

Apprenticeships under skilled master craftsmen.

Socio-emotional, technical, and digital skills training.

Certification through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL).

Youth Savings

Enrolment in NSSF Haba Haba scheme with auto-debit contributions.

2:1 matching savings incentive up to Sh6,000.

Maternity insurance benefit of Sh4,000 per month for four months for young mothers.

Digital Skilling & Employment Systems

600,000 youth to be trained on Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) and Catalytic Funds.

Support to county and national governments for youth-centred policies

Kenyans using a phone

Step-by-Step Guide to Apply for the NYOTA Project 2025

1. Application Timeline

Call for applications opens: 6th October 2025 (midnight).

Deadline: 12th October 2025 at 12 noon.

Validation & tests: 17th October 2025.

Business training: 22nd – 25th October 2025 (Western & North Eastern clusters).

National launch & disbursement: 29th October 2025 (Kakamega).

Final disbursements: 3rd – 28th November 2025

2. How to Apply

Dial *254#.

Select “NYOTA Project.”

Choose your preferred program (Business Support, On-the-Job Experience, or RPL).

Enter personal details as per your ID and SIM registration.

Submit and wait for SMS confirmation.

How to apply for NYOTA project

NYOTA Implementation Clusters

The project rollout is organised into 8 regional clusters, including Western (Kakamega, Busia, Vihiga, Bungoma), Nyanza, Rift Valley, Coast, Nairobi, Central, Eastern, and North Eastern

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Is the application free?

Yes, the process is free. Beware of fraudsters asking for money.

2. Can I apply for more than one intervention?

No. You may only apply for one, but if not selected you may be redirected to another intervention.

3. How will I know if I am selected?

You will receive SMS notifications after validation and aptitude tests.

4. What if I fail the Entrepreneurship Aptitude Test (EAT)?