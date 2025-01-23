ODM MP arrested after officers raid his homes

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested Rongo Constituency Member of Parliament Paul Abour, over allegations of corruption, conflict of interest, and theft of public funds.

The arrest follows an investigation into the misappropriation of Sh122 million from the Rongo National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

In a press statement, the EACC confirmed that the arrest was part of a larger probe into fraudulent tender awards linked to companies associated with the MP.

The funds, allocated for projects such as classroom construction and borehole drilling, were allegedly siphoned through companies linked to him and his associates.

How the Fraud Was Executed

According to preliminary investigations, the MP and his associate, Christopher Nelson Abour, registered a private company called Aztec Infrastructure Kenya Ltd.

This company was awarded NG-CDF contracts in Rongo Constituency and has so far received Sh122 million.

Investigators found that Odalo is the sole signatory to the company’s bank account.

Further inquiries revealed that the MP allegedly used his personal assistant to set up another company, Jebset Holdings Limited.

Through this entity, the assistant is claimed to have received Sh19.6 million from Rongo NG-CDF.

Investigators noted that the Personal Assistant is the sole director and signatory of the company's bank account.

Part of a Wider Corruption Crackdown

The EACC stated that this case is part of broader investigations into the embezzlement of public funds under various government programs, including the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF), Women Enterprise Fund, and other devolved funds.

According to EACC, corruption involves conflict of interest, fraudulent payments for services not rendered, and payroll fraud using ghost workers.

MP Odalo Mark in Custody

Following the operation, Paul Abour was arrested and taken to EACC Headquarters at Integrity Centre, where he is currently recording a statement.

EACC Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Abdi A. Mohamud, MBS, urged public officials to stop misusing their positions for personal gain.

"State Officers must desist from abusing their positions of trust and authority to the detriment of the citizens they were elected or appointed to serve," the statement read.