Fwamba NC Fwamba hails Ruto's 'handshake' with Uhuru

Fwamba NC Fwamba, Chairman of the National Alternative Leadership Forum (NALF) has described the recent meeting between President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta as a pivotal moment in Kenya’s political history.

In an opinion piece, Fwamba NC Fwamba, Chairman of the National Alternative Leadership Forum (NALF), praised the encounter as a commitment to unity and decisive action to address the nation’s challenges.

“This meeting is a call to action for leaders to prioritise national interests over political divides,” Fwamba wrote, emphasising the need to tackle issues like electoral reforms, unemployment, and economic recovery through inclusive leadership.

Fwamba lauded President Ruto’s reconciliation efforts as statesmanship and called for a truly representative government to unite the nation.

He also commended opposition leader Raila Odinga for his collaborative stance, underscoring its importance for Kenya’s regional and global standing.

On electoral reforms, Fwamba stressed the urgency of restructuring the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to restore public trust.

He further highlighted the need for broader collaboration to address economic challenges and reduce the cost of living.

“This is the time to rise above division. Kenyans demand results, not politics,” he stated, urging leaders to capitalize on the momentum for lasting change.

Fwamba concluded by noting the international significance of the meeting, portraying it as a sign of Kenya’s stability and readiness for progress.